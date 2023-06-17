Role Of Fathers In Managing A Pregnancy Explained By Dr Chetna Jain

Happy Father's Day 2023: 80 % of all pregnancies are smooth. Father's active participation ensures a happy, comfortable, and easy process. A father's involvement in a complicated pregnancy improves the mother's mental health and reduces the risk of fetal growth restriction, low birth weight and preterm birth. Fathers can provide three types of support: emotional, logistical, and financial. Newer evidence suggests that fathers' habits like bad diet, patterns of drinking, and smoking can cause congenital disabilities, autism, and mental illness.
Dr Chetna Jain, Director Dept of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Sector 14, Gurgaon, shares tips on how fathers can help manage the pregnancy:
Accompanied her on all hospital visits. Help her with household work.
Support her during emotional spells like crying, mood swings, etc. Understand that hormonal fluctuations, pain in the body, and change in body image are responsible for these mood swings.