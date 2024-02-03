Role Of Dietary Supplements In Prevention And Management Of Gestational Diabetes

What Is Gestational Diabetes?Gestational diabetes occurs when the body lacks insulin response and cannot produce the required amount of this glucose-controlling hormone during pregnancy. Even though it is not a common condition, up to 14% of pregnant women in the United States suffer from it. Several research studies have found the impact and significance of dietary supplements on gestational diabetes.

Role Of Dietary Supplements In Gestational Diabetes

Women with gestational diabetes mellitus can delay its adverse effects and progression through regular use of dietary supplements. It can also help improve blood glucose metabolism, lipid levels, insulin metabolism, and blood sugar maintenance. Several nutritional supplements claim to prevent, control, and manage gestational diabetes. However, only a few have been backed by scientific research and evidence.

Vitamin D: Studies show that vitamin D supplements reduce the risk of gestational diabetes by 36%. Research evidence highlights that optimal vitamin D levels can improve insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance. Myo-inositol: Myo-inositol is one of the crucial mediators of insulin signals between cells. It potentially improves insulin sensitivity and prevents gestational diabetes. Studies highlight that myo-inositol reduces the risk of GDM by 66%. Magnesium: Several studies highlight that magnesium supplementation can help promote glycemic control. Research also shows it improves lipid profile and glucose homeostasis in women with gestational diabetes. Zinc: According to the latest study by IJRCOG, low serum zinc levels have been found in women associated with gestational diabetes mellitus. The study highlights that serum zinc levels can thus determine the risk of developing gestational diabetes. Selenium: Several studies suggest that selenium possesses insulin-like properties. It helps regulate cellular glucose utilization, maintain normal glucose levels, and decrease insulin resistance. Several patients with GDM were diagnosed with lower levels of serum selenium. Omega-3 fatty acids: Research highlights that omega-3 fatty acids supplementation showed a beneficial effect on insulin resistance in women with gestational diabetes. It decreases FPG levels, reduces insulin resistance, and enhances blood lipid metabolism.

Several studies highlight the role of dietary supplements and their impact on preventing and controlling gestational diabetes. Along with the proven effectiveness of vitamin D and myo-inositol supplements, several other nutrients like magnesium, selenium, zinc, and fatty acids have also been helpful in certain studies. With more research, these supplements can also be beneficial in managing gestational diabetes.