Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
What Is Gestational Diabetes?Gestational diabetes occurs when the body lacks insulin response and cannot produce the required amount of this glucose-controlling hormone during pregnancy. Even though it is not a common condition, up to 14% of pregnant women in the United States suffer from it. Several research studies have found the impact and significance of dietary supplements on gestational diabetes.
Women with gestational diabetes mellitus can delay its adverse effects and progression through regular use of dietary supplements. It can also help improve blood glucose metabolism, lipid levels, insulin metabolism, and blood sugar maintenance. Several nutritional supplements claim to prevent, control, and manage gestational diabetes. However, only a few have been backed by scientific research and evidence.
In most cases, the blood sugar levels go back to normal after delivery, but it does pose a risk of getting type 2 diabetes in the future. Several studies highlight the role of dietary supplements and their impact on preventing and controlling gestational diabetes. Along with the proven effectiveness of vitamin D and myo-inositol supplements, several other nutrients like magnesium, selenium, zinc, and fatty acids have also been helpful in certain studies. With more research, these supplements can also be beneficial in managing gestational diabetes.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information