Rising male infertility burden in Delhi-NCR comes into focus this Father’s Day as 40% of fertility patients are affected, doctors say

Nearly 400 of 1,000 fertility patients evaluated over the past year were linked to male-factor infertility, with one in four male infertility cases involving zero sperm count.

Rising male infertility burden in Delhi-NCR comes into focus this Father’s Day as 40% of fertility patients are affected, doctors say

Amid conversations around fatherhood this Father's Day, fertility specialists are highlighting male infertility, a growing but often under-recognised reproductive health concern. Clinical observations from Kailash IVF reveal that nearly 40 per cent of fertility patients seen at the centre over the past year were linked to male-factor infertility, highlighting the significant role of men's reproductive health in a couple's fertility journey.

According to data compiled by Kailash IVF, approximately 400 out of nearly 1,000 fertility patients evaluated during the last year were diagnosed with male-factor infertility. The findings challenge the long-held perception that infertility is primarily a woman's health issue and reinforce the need for fertility assessment of both partners.

Male Infertility Affects Nearly 40% of Fertility Patients, Reveal Clinical Observations

The study also found that male factors contribute to a substantial share of infertility cases, reinforcing the need for greater awareness, early screening, and timely intervention. At the same time, specialists across Delhi-NCR are witnessing a growing willingness among men to undergo fertility evaluation, signalling greater awareness and shared responsibility in reproductive healthcare.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Rini Sharma, Director, Kailash IVF, Noida, said, "Male infertility is far more common than many people realise, yet it remains surrounded by misconceptions and stigma. Over the past year, nearly four out of every ten fertility patients at our centre were affected by male-factor infertility, highlighting the need to move beyond the assumption that fertility challenges are primarily linked to women. Encouragingly, more men are coming forward for fertility assessments, enabling earlier diagnosis and timely treatment. Fertility is a shared journey, and evaluating both partners from the outset can significantly improve treatment outcomes while helping couples make informed decisions."

Lifestyle and Environmental Factors Driving the Rise In Male Infertility

Experts at Kailash IVF attribute the increasing burden of male infertility to a combination of lifestyle, environmental, and medical factors. Chronic stress, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, poor dietary habits, smoking, alcohol consumption, inadequate sleep, environmental pollutants, and the misuse of anabolic steroids for muscle building have all been associated with declining reproductive health among men. Certain genetic conditions, infections, previous surgeries, chemotherapy, and hormonal disorders can also contribute to infertility. Despite these risk factors, many men continue to delay fertility evaluation due to stigma, misconceptions, and a lack of awareness, often leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

To address this gap and encourage early intervention, Kailash IVF recently organised a free fertility camp aimed at promoting comprehensive fertility assessment among couples. Specialists say such initiatives are helping normalise conversations around reproductive health, encourage timely medical consultation, and reinforce the importance of evaluating both partners as part of the fertility assessment process.

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More Men In Delhi-NCR Seeking Fertility Evaluation, Say Specialists

With infertility emerging as a significant public health concern in India, experts emphasise that greater awareness, early diagnosis, and shared responsibility are critical to improving reproductive health outcomes and helping more couples make informed decisions on their journey to parenthood.

Dr Anurag Khaitan- Chairman Urology, Robotic Uro Oncology & Kidney Transplant, Paras health gurugram stated that this Father's Day, it is important to acknowledge that infertility is not just a women's health concern. Male-factor infertility contributes significantly to a large proportion of infertility cases, and we are seeing a steady rise in men seeking evaluation for fertility-related concerns across Delhi-NCR. At Paras Health Gurugram, we are treating over 100 fertility patients every month, with 2 3 patients seeking consultation daily. A significant number of these patients fall within the 25 45 age group, highlighting the growing impact of reproductive health issues among young and middle-aged men.

Stress, Obesity and Erectile Dysfunction Linked To Male Infertility Risk

Several factors are contributing to this trend, including stress, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, diabetes, hormonal imbalances, poor lifestyle habits, and increasing exposure to environmental pollutants. We are also seeing cases where erectile dysfunction, which is often linked to underlying vascular, hormonal, metabolic, or psychological conditions, can affect a couple's ability to conceive naturally. Erectile dysfunction should not be viewed merely as a sexual health issue; it can also serve as an early indicator of broader health concerns that may impact fertility.

The good news is that many causes of male infertility are diagnosable and treatable. Timely consultation with a urologist, appropriate investigations, and early intervention can significantly improve reproductive outcomes. This Father's Day, we encourage men to take charge of their reproductive health and seek medical advice without hesitation, as early evaluation can make a meaningful difference in their journey to parenthood.