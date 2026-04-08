Rising c-section rates worldwide: Hidden risks, causes and why awareness around normal delivery is crucial

C-section rates are rising globally. Understand the hidden risks, key causes, and why promoting safe, normal delivery practices is essential for maternal and newborn health.

C-sections are critical surgical operations that are necessary when required by medical experts. According to new findings by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the frequency of using C-sections is increasing worldwide, reaching above one in five (21%) births. In the coming decade, the percentage of C-sections will increase even further, with almost a third (29%) of all deliveries occurring through cesarean delivery in 2030, according to the study.

Risks associated with unnecessary C-sections

According to Dr Pooja Mehta, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "Although C-section surgery is vital and life-saving in some cases, it may cause unnecessary risks for mothers and infants in other circumstances and pose significant health issues in the short and long term."

In India, studies reveal that C-section deliveries are higher in the southern states than in the other parts of India. Literacy plays a vital role in C-section deliveries. The probabilities of C-section deliveries are higher in 30 40 and 40 + years.

Lifestyle and obesity as contributing factors

It can be understood that the livelihood of women and their families in the context of developing countries plays a significant role in making decisions related to the delivery procedures. Lifestyle is an integral part of livelihood and with an increasing rate of obesity in women due to the lack of physical activities especially in urban areas and due to dietary habits, they are prone to caesarean deliveries.

Fear, infertility and changing perceptions

Moreover, the secondary infertile women on becoming pregnant fear a normal delivery as it might lead to losing a chance of live birth. It is also to be noted that increasing education and literacy among women has led to their apprehension towards normal delivery due to the fear of pain and fear of medical litigation.

Cultural and non-clinical factors influencing C-sections

Certain religions practice multiple births which is also an important non-clinical factor that needs to be addressed to reduce unnecessary caesarean sections. Causes of high caesarean section usage vary widely between and within countries. Drivers include health sector policies and financing, cultural norms, perceptions and practices, rates of preterm births, and quality of healthcare.

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Highlights:

C-sections may cause unnecessary risks for mothers and infants in other circumstances. They are prone to caesarean deliveries. Receiving adequate information, including the risks and benefits.

Need for awareness and role of primary healthcare workers

The Government should take a primary initiative of raising awareness on the importance of normal deliveries for healthy pregnant mothers which will result in maternal health literacy among women. This can be done with the help of the frontline workers like the community health workers and primary care physicians who are the first point of contact for pregnant mothers for ante-natal care, check-ups, or any health problems.

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