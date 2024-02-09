Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Expecting First Baby: Dos And Don'ts For A Healthy Pregnancy

Richa Chadha is pregnant with her and Ali Fazal's first child. (Photo: Instagram/@therichachadha)

Fazal and Chadha, who belong to different faiths, registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act in 2020. Later, they celebrated their union socially in 2022. Their comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages.

In a cute post, actor Ali Fazal took to social media on Friday to announce that he and wife Richa Chadha are expecting their first baby together. The 'Mirzapur' star -- who got married to the 'Masaan' actor -- in 2020, shared two pictures. The first one is a pregnancy numerical, which reads: "1 +1 = 3", referring to them becoming a family of three now. The second one is a dreamy photograph of the couple lovingly staring into each other's eyes, looking supremely stylish. A little emoji of a pregnant woman appeared at the corner of the frame.

The accompanying caption read, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

According to news reports, Fazal and Chadha, who belong to different faiths, registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act during the pandemic in 2020. Later, they celebrated their union socially in 2022.

Ever since they made the pregnancy announcement, their comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages. Actor Dia Mirza wrote, "I love you three", while Ayushmann Khurrana left a red heart emoji.

Pregnancy is a special period in a couple's life, and for the mother-to-be, it is quite a ride. While on one hand there are many physical changes that she goes through, emotionally, it is like being on a roller coaster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Things to eat

Experts suggest that a healthy eating plan for pregnancy includes foods and beverages that are rich in nutrients. This means saying yes to fruits, vegetables and homemade meals, and no to junk foods and sugary beverages. Occasional binging, however, can be done after consulting with your doctor. Consume whole grains like oatmeal, whole-grain bread, brown rice, etc., that provide fibre, vitamin B, and other nutrients. Make sure your diet includes calcium and vitamin D. Protein from beans, eggs, peas is a must, along with nuts and seeds that are unsalted.

Consult with your healthcare provider on the best diet plan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Things to avoid

Do not consume alcohol or caffeine. Avoid aerated beverages. Do not eat fish that may have high levels of mercury. Stay away from foods that may cause illness from viruses, parasites, or bacteria. This means, avoid cheese made from unpasteurized or raw milk; undercooked meats, eggs, and seafood. Interestingly, some pregnant women crave non-food items like mud and clay, laundry starch, or paint chips. It could signal that not enough nutrients are in your body. As such, check with your doctor on what can be done.

Physical activity

It is important to be physically active during pregnancy, unless it is a high-risk one. You are bound to gain some weight, but being fit and active can make sure you gain appropriate weight. Also, doing yoga and going on walks -- or doing whatever you were before pregnancy -- can reduce backaches, leg cramps, and bloating, and reduce the risk for gestational diabetes and postpartum depression. Check with your doctor and fitness instructor on exercises that you can do during all three trimesters.

Doing everything in moderation is the key.