Reversible male birth control shows early promise: Could it transform shared responsibility in family planning?

The recent study conducted by the Cornell University is a significant leap towards male contraception. The ability to pause sperm production in a reversible manner has helped scientists overcome one of the largest obstacles in male reproductive system.

Male birth control: A study led by a team of researchers from Cornell University showed a significant breakthrough in male reproductive health where they have come closer to a safe and reversible male contraceptive responding to one of the largest hurdles in birth control development. According to the findings published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) researchers have come up with a method of temporarily halting sperm production with no long-term harm. This discovery gives new hope that a reliable and non-permanent method of male contraception can be developed.

Paula Cohen, professor of genetics in the College of Veterinary Medicine and director of the Cornell Reproductive Sciences Center said "We're practically the only group that's pushing the idea that contraception targets in the testis are a feasible way to stop sperm production. Our study shows that mostly we recover normal meiosis and complete sperm function and more importantly that the offspring are completely normal."

Method of the study

For analysis scientists came up with a method that targets a major biological pathway in which the body temporarily halts the production of sperm and effectively halts fertilisation by turning off this mechanism.

What makes these findings a breakthrough for family planning is that the effect seems to be completely reversible. For example, when a person decides to undergo a treatment after sperm production has been stopped then fertility can be restored. This goes around a significant impediment that has long held development in male contraception making sure that any approach is effective and reversible.

"So we were really motivated to look for nonhormonal contraceptive targets in the testis, something that stops sperm production without affecting male libido and secondary sex characteristics," Cohen said.

Why this matters a lot

As of today men have only condoms and vasectomy as contraception options. Although condoms are extensively used they are reliant on regular and proper usage. On the other hand vasectomy is a long term or permanent solution although it is effective. The National Institute of Health (NIH) recommends the need to provide men with more birth control methods as a means of enhancing the reproductive health and promoting shared responsibility in family planning. A reversible approach that does not endanger the life of the sperm producer could address a significant void in the range of alternatives.

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Shared responsibility in family planning

According to Dr. Ahmed Kamaal, Director, Kidney Transplant Urology, ShardaCare-Healthcity the most effective form of contraception for males that is reversible is still the condom and it also protects against STDs but it has a failure rate of about 10-15 per cent.

Talking about the latest finding and how it can support shared responsibility in family planning, Dr. Kamaal siad, "Other methods of contraception that could be used include the Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Guidance (RISUG) which would bring the balance of contraceptive measures back to normal again. A method like reversible male birth control not only can help balance the roles of the two genders when planning for families but also reduce the need for women to use hormonal contraceptives with side effects on their bodies."

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