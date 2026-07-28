Regular periods but not getting pregnant? Doctor explains the hidden causes of silent infertility

Regular periods don't always mean normal fertility. Know the hidden causes of silent infertility, common risk factors, warning signs, and when couples should seek medical help.

Silent infertility (Image AI Generated)

Regular periods, no pain, and otherwise good health often lead a couple to assume their fertility is fine. But that's not always how it works. Fertility issues don't necessarily come with warning signs, and for a lot of couples, the first clue is simply that pregnancy hasn't happened within the time they expected it to.

This is what doctors often refer to as silent infertility, not a diagnosis in itself, but a way of describing fertility problems that show no obvious symptoms and only come to light once a couple starts actively trying to conceive. A recent analysis, drawing on data from a large sample of women of reproductive age in India, found that infertility affects a notable share of the population. What that doesn't capture is how many of those underlying conditions had gone unnoticed until a fertility workup was actually done.

Common causes of silent infertility

According to Dr. Alimileti Jhansi Rani, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility and IVF, Hyderabad, "A number of common fertility issues simply don't announce themselves. Diminished ovarian reserve, for instance, doesn't usually come with pain or a change in periods. A man can have low sperm count or poor motility and still feel completely fine. Blocked fallopian tubes, sometimes the result of a past infection or surgery, can go undetected for years. Even PCOS shows up differently from woman to woman, and some don't recognize it until they're struggling to conceive."

How age affects fertility?

Delayed parenthood has added another layer to this. Fertility specialists across Indian metros say they're seeing more women come in for their first evaluation after 35. Fertility decline with age isn't sudden, it's gradual, and it doesn't come with any physical cue. A woman's ovarian reserve can drop steadily through her thirties while her cycles stay perfectly regular.

Why male fertility should not be overlooked?

If there's one area where this "no symptoms" pattern shows up the most, it's male fertility. Male factors are involved in roughly 40 to 50 percent of cases where couples struggle to conceive, yet men are often only evaluated after their partner has already gone through several rounds of testing. Ideally, both partners should be assessed around the same time.

When should couples see a fertility specialist?

As a general guideline, a fertility consultation is to be recommend if a woman under 35 hasn't conceived after a year of trying, or after six months if she's 35 or older, and sooner still if either partner has a medical history that could affect fertility.

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What tests are done for silent infertility?

That said, a fertility workup doesn't mean running every possible test on every couple. For women, it typically starts with a detailed reproductive history, an ultrasound, and checks on ovulation, ovarian reserve, and the fallopian tubes, depending on what the situation calls for. For men, it usually begins with a medical history and a semen analysis.

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