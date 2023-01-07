Reduce The Risk Of Gestational Diabetes By Controlling Pregnancy Cravings

Nutritionist shares 10 tips to control pregnancy cravings.

Gestational diabetes occurs during pregnancy- most commonly in the second and third trimesters- in which blood sugar levels increase. It can harm the mother and the foetus. Hence, one must take precautions to prevent it. In addition, gestational diabetes can cause several other side effects, including preterm birth, a higher risk of hypertension and type 2 diabetes in women, and higher body weight and breathing difficulties in the baby. The early signs of gestational diabetes are excessive thirst and hunger, low energy levels leading to fatigue, frequent urination, glycosuria (sugar in urine), impaired vision and immunity, nausea, increased risk of yeast infections, and others.

Extra Nutrition

Women require extra nutrition to meet the needs of the growing foetus, which increases glucose levels. However, when an expecting woman's body cannot produce enough insulin (blood glucose-regulating hormone) in response to the added food, it leads to elevated blood sugar levels or gestational diabetes. As a result, overweight and obese women are at a greater risk of developing diabetes during pregnancy. Hence, Nutritionist Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, shares lifestyle changes to help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the chances of developing gestational diabetes.

Fibre can help slow digestion and prevent blood sugar levels from shooting up. Have cooked vegetables or salads, whole grains, oats, millet, legumes, lentils, beans, peas, fresh fruits, nuts, and seeds since they're rich in fibre. Have small and frequent meals to maintain blood sugar levels and avoid acidity. The best way to control portion size is to measure the food you eat- consult a nutritionist to determine the quantity. Avoid packaged, processed, or preserved foods. Restrict the consumption of bakery and confectionery items, candies, jams, jellies, fruit juices, namkeens, chips, wafers, and others. Replace white sugar with healthier alternatives like raisins, dates, organic honey/jaggery, prunes, and stevia. However, consult a doctor before including sugar alternatives since current blood glucose levels can vary. Include lean proteins such as eggs, chicken, fish, and soy products since they increase satiety and support healthy muscle mass. Limit the consumption of starch from white bread, white pasta, noodles, and potatoes since it's high in carbohydrates, which can lead to a sudden rise in blood sugar levels. Instead, choose complex carbohydrates like whole wheat flour (which includes bread and pasta made with it), brown rice, quinoa, oats, and millet. Avoid drinking alcohol and smoking throughout pregnancy causing health problems for the mother and baby.

Summary

Stay physically active to maintain a healthy weight before and during pregnancy to prevent gestational diabetes.

Exercising makes the body more sensitive toward insulin, which helps regulate blood glucose levels.

Include activities like brisk walking, cycling, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, and yoga sessions to stay fit.

Do 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise for 3-4 days a week.

However, the exercise routine should be as per the stage of pregnancy and health status- pregnant women should consult their doctor before starting a new exercise routine.