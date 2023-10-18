Redefining Parenthood: Time To Break The Infertility Stigmas

Technology will help you sustain your hopes.

It's the time to break infertility-related stigmas and promote healthy parenthood.

Infertility has long been a taboo topic, particularly in India. That's why so many men and women suffer silently. However, the only issue is that many people are unaware of it unless they have directly dealt with it. It was customary in our culture to have children after you reach a "certain age." And if you don't, you're considered a leper, a subhuman for not doing your share to breed. In fact, according to the World Health Organization research, around 1 in 6 adults globally, or 17.5% of the adult population, may experience infertility at some point in their lives. And even though infertility is so common, it is not something that many people discuss or know much about. It is this paradox that makes infertility so darn lonely.

Lakshman TL, CEO-Milann Fertility Specialists says, "The growth in conception issues today is mostly attributed to reasons including an aging population, altered lifestyles, increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, obesity, and medical disorders. But just like every other industry, healthcare has embraced technological breakthroughs to alter the dynamics altogether. This is where assisted reproductive technology (ART) has emerged as a popular option for Indian couples who are having trouble getting pregnant. With technological breakthroughs and increased knowledge of reproductive health, ART has the potential for future growth."

So, let's delve into the significant role that ART plays in India's healthcare system to give a couple the chance to experience the joy of parenthood.

What Is The Role Of Assisted Reproductive Technology?

To Address The Infertility Challenge

According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility affects more than 27.5 million people in India, making it an important issue that has to be addressed. The 'omics' branch of science, which comprises genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, has quickly turned assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) into the key to the future. ART, which includes procedures like intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), embryo cryopreservation, and in vitro fertilization (IVF), emerged as a ray of hope for couples by giving them the chance to fulfill their parental desire.

Goes Beyond Addressing Infertility

ART in India goes beyond addressing infertility; it plays a significant role in promoting gender equality and family planning. The use of ART techniques such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) not only helps couples struggling with infertility but also empowers women by giving them control over their reproductive choices. For instance, it enables women to postpone pregnancy for professional or personal reasons without jeopardizing their fertility. It also allows same-sex couples and single people to become parents, upending established norms and promoting inclusivity. , Thus, when treated by qualified professionals, these treatments give infertile couples hope and are safe and effective.

Assist in Advancing the Sector

It is not an overstatement to say that India has become the global fertility industry and medical tourism hotspot. This is where Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) has thrived and garnered widespread acceptance. With its advanced medical facilities, skilled doctors, and affordable treatment options, India has attracted couples worldwide seeking fertility treatments and solutions. Furthermore, the country's lenient rules and ethical requirements have contributed to its reputation as a preferred destination for reproductive medicine medical tourism. Patients from all over the world come to the country because of its modern medical infrastructure, trained healthcare experts, and cost-effective ART procedures. Thus, this helps the healthcare sector thrive and positions India as a leader in offering high-quality reproductive healthcare services.

In a nutshell, it is crucial to obtain expert advice and assistance while thinking about ART if you want to experience the joy of parenthood. By seeing fertility specialists, you can take advantage of their knowledge and individualized treatment programs that are tailored to your specific needs.

