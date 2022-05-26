Recovery Post C-Section: Effective Tips Just For You

A C-section can take a toll on the woman's mental and physical health as the recovery time is longer than a normal delivery.

A caesarean delivery, also known as C-section, refers to when a baby is delivered through a cut in the mother's stomach or uterus instead of coming out through the vagina. A C-section can take a toll on the woman's mental and physical health post-birth as the recovery time is longer than a normal delivery. Most women are unaware of what to expect after a C-section which makes them even anxious and afraid. Let's understand the discomfort you might have to experience post-birth and the various ways to recover faster after having a caesarean.

What should you expect after a C-section?

In most cases of C-section, women are able to hold their little one right after delivery. Since they are given a lot of anaesthesia and pain medication during surgery, they have to remain under observation in the hospital for two more days.

After C-section, it is common for a woman to experience:

Vaginal discharge

Do not be alarmed when you have vaginal bleeding for several weeks post-delivery, as it is the body's way to get rid of the extra tissue and blood in your uterus. The colour of the discharge will change from bright red to pink, and it will eventually turn clear. Unfortunately, the risk of haemorrhage during this time also increases. Therefore, it is essential to seek professional help if you have unusually heavy bleeding.

Abdomen Pain

You are likely to experience pain similar to period cramps in your abdomen region for several weeks after the delivery. If the pain becomes unbearable, you should immediately consult your doctor and seek treatment.

Breast swelling and tenderness

After delivery, breasts start to produce milk and become swollen. Breast tenderness can be eased by nursing and putting a cold cloth on your breasts. Wearing a supportive bra may also help.

Feeling stressed and depressed

Feeling anxious and stressed is extremely common because of the roller coaster of emotions a woman feels after giving birth through a C-section. Hormone fluctuations also lead to women feeling worried, depressed, or tired during the first few weeks.

How to recover faster post a C-section?

Take rest

After undergoing any surgery, resting well is crucial for fast recovery. While it may be difficult to sleep 8 hours a day with a newborn in the house, new mothers can take naps when the baby sleeps to get rest.

Manage pain

Doctors may recommend painkillers to give relief from the abdomen pain post-surgery. If the pain worsens, you should see a healthcare provider for advice.

Seek help for breastfeeding

Since a C-section causes breastfeeding difficulties, it is recommended to visit a lactation consultant that can help you successfully breastfeed. Some other tips that can help with breastfeeding problems include sitting in a supportive chair, using a breastfeeding cushion, or nursing in a laid-back reclining position.

Do not hesitate to ask for help with

Some women tend to feel guilty when they struggle with depression post-birth. After 9 months of hardships and delivery, taking care of a newborn can be exhausting. It is normal to feel tired but what's important is that you ask your partner, family, or friend for help with the baby or house chores to reduce your burden.

Do not ignore your emotions

Pregnancy is an emotional and challenging experience. Experiencing a difficult birth and undergoing a C-section can also make it traumatic for some women, and bottling up these emotions only leads to postpartum depression. Talking to a partner, friend, or therapist can help process these emotions.

Good nutrition

Nutrition is as important post delivery as it is during pregnancy. A new mother is her baby's primary source of food. Eating a nutritious diet will help you and your baby stay healthy

Do not ignore your postpartum check-ups

The period after your delivery is crucial. You can consider 12 weeks post birth as your 4th Trimester. You should continue visiting your OB-GYN for scheduled postpartum visits. During these visits your doctor will assess your physical and mental health, any complications that have arisen and how your baby's health is progressing.

The article is contributed by Dr Madhavi Reddy, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout Bangalore.