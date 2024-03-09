Ready To Deliver Your Baby? Know What To Carry In Your Hospital Bag

Have you packed your hospital bag yet? (Photo: Freepik)

First make sure you have your own bag ready, before packing things for the baby. Here are some must-have items, according to a doctor.

Patiently waiting for nine months to finally welcome your baby can be both nerve-racking and exciting. If you have a scheduled delivery date, make sure to prepare your hospital bag and keep it ready for last-minute emergencies. Doctors suggest packing the bag 36 weeks into the gestation period, just in case you go into labor before your due date. The hospital bag must contain all the items that you would likely need before, during and after delivery, for both yourself and your baby. Remember, you may have to stay in the hospital for a couple of days, at least, while you recover and nurse your baby. Make sure you have a checklist prepared, so as to include items that can make the hospital stay easy and convenient for you.

Dr Shalini Verma, an obstetrician and gynecologist, stated that mothers-to-be should first check with their hospitals on the items provided by them for free, such as maternity pads, baby diapers and wipes. She shared a checklist on Instagram that can make the packing process easy and interesting.

What Moms Have To Pack

First make sure you have your own bag ready, before packing things for the baby. Here are some must-have items, according to the doctor:

Comfortable clothes are a must for the postpartum period. Pack loose maternity gowns or a nursing-friendly pajama set. Make sure to carry nursing bras. Pack loose underwear, preferably the disposable ones. Bring along slip-on shoes like crocs or flip-flops. Your feet might be swollen after IV fluids. You will be thankful for shoes that you can easily slip on. Carry maternity pads. Do not forget to carry toiletries. You will need your hairbrush, lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste etc. Also remember to pack in your contact lenses and/or glasses, if you wear them. You will need a lip balm for your cracked lips after the efforts of labor. Nipple cream will be your go-to product during breastfeeding. Nursing pads are needed for leaking breasts. Make sure to also carry a going-home outfit.

Things To Pack For The Baby

Make sure to keep a bag handy for the new family member who is about to join you. According to the doctor, you will need the following items:

Pack at least 5 pairs of baby clothes, and do not forget to carry their going-home outfit. Make sure to carry newborn diapers and wipes. Toss in a baby blanket or a wrap. Do not forget the diaper rash cream.

Miscellaneous Items

Remember to carry some extra items as well that you will require at the hospital, both before and after delivery:

