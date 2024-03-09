Ready To Deliver Your Baby? Know What To Carry In Your Hospital Bag

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Patiently waiting for nine months to finally welcome your baby can be both nerve-racking and exciting. If you have a scheduled delivery date, make sure to prepare your hospital bag and keep it ready for last-minute emergencies. Doctors suggest packing the bag 36 weeks into the gestation period, just in case you go into labor before your due date. The hospital bag must contain all the items that you would likely need before, during and after delivery, for both yourself and your baby. Remember, you may have to stay in the hospital for a couple of days, at least, while you recover and nurse your baby. Make sure you have a checklist prepared, so as to include items that can make the hospital stay easy and convenient for you.
Dr Shalini Verma, an obstetrician and gynecologist, stated that mothers-to-be should first check with their hospitals on the items provided by them for free, such as maternity pads, baby diapers and wipes. She shared a checklist on Instagram that can make the packing process easy and interesting.
First make sure you have your own bag ready, before packing things for the baby. Here are some must-have items, according to the doctor:
Make sure to keep a bag handy for the new family member who is about to join you. According to the doctor, you will need the following items:
Remember to carry some extra items as well that you will require at the hospital, both before and after delivery:
