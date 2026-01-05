Rare Pregnancy Complications In Third Trimester: What Causes Baby Movements to Stop Temporarily?

Pregnancy Complications In Third Trimester: Should you worry if the baby stops moving for a while during the last few months of your pregnancy? Let's understand what causes it.

Rare Pregnancy Complications: What Causes Baby Movements to Stop Temporarily?

Rare Pregnancy Complications: Pregnancy is a beautiful journey. From being a woman to becoming a mother - the road is not at all easy - it comes not only with emotional turmoils, but also several health challenges. In this series of 'Rare Pregnancy Complications', we try to debunk some of the myths and answer some of the most-asked questions by an expecting mother.

In today's discussion, we understand what causes temporary disruption in the baby's movement.

Why Baby Movements May Stop Temporarily?

It's not easy to handle each and every medical emergency like a pro, especially during pregnancy. But the truth is - the journey does come with tons of challenges and it is better to stay informed than to simply worry about small stuff.

Feeling a baby move inside the womb is one of the most reassuring experiences of pregnancy. These movements often described as kicks, rolls, flutters, or stretches are a sign that the baby is active and developing. However, many expectant mothers become anxious when they notice that their baby's movements have reduced or temporarily stopped. While this can sometimes be linked to serious pregnancy complications, there are also several harmless and temporary reasons behind reduced fetal movement.

Here are some reasons that are worth noting:

Baby's Sleeping Time

It is interesting to note that a baby growing inside the foetus sleeps for almost 20-40 minutes at a time. This sometimes can also go upto 90 mins. During this sleeping phase, the baby's movement is usually minimal - it's normal.

Mother's Activities

If the mother is active, walking, exercising or doing any stuff, the baby falls asleep. The baby's movement can also be noticed or felt when the mother is taking rest.

Placenta Position

An anterior placenta (placenta located at the front of the uterus) can cushion movements, making kicks feel softer or less frequent, especially earlier in pregnancy.

Is there is anything to worry? According to Dr Namrita Sinha, Gynecologist, Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, there is nothing to worry, however it is better to connect to your doctor immediately when this happens. Understand that stress can contribute to several other health issues during pregnancy, therefore, one should keep stress under control and stay in close touch with her doctor to stay safe - physically and mentally.

How To Enjoy Your Third Trimester In A Healthy Way?

As discussed, pregnancy comes with tons of health challenges, the best way to beat them all is by following a healthy lifestyle routine. What comprises in healthy lifestyle? Eat healthy, exercise regularly, make sure to take proper care of your stress levels, manage your weight, give your body enough rest for the foetus to grow properly, and most importantly, stay in close touch with your doctor.

