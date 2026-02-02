Rani Mukerji Shares Painful Miscarriage Journey, Calls Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway A Healing Experience

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who's portraying a fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, in Mardaani 3, recently revealed in an emotional confession the truth about her own life. The actress was not afraid to talk about her miscarriage and how the emotional experience of the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway made her deal with the loss, and this is what we love about her as bold as she is with her character she was also open to talk about her experience. Rani's honesty of Rani has brought a sense of discussion to motherhood and loss.

Being famous to avoid showing the light on her private life, Rani Mukerji does not speak much about her personal experiences. Nevertheless, the actress confessed that the process of overcoming the miscarriage was one of the most difficult in her life. She admitted that the loss created a permanent emotional mark, which stays with many women forever. Through her current speech, Rani has contributed to the normalisation of an otherwise taboo topic in Indian society.

Rani Mukerji On Miscarriage

Rani Mukerji was able to confess that playing the role of a mother who struggles within an entire system in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway turned out to be a cathartic experience for her. The emotional background of the film enabled her to direct her grief, pain, and repressed feelings into her performance. The actress says that putting on the role made her decide to face her unresolved feelings and eventually recover.

The actress of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway highlighted that a film can also be curing not only to viewers but also to the actors. Rani characterised the movie as emotionally draining but emotionally changing.Rani Mukerji has also opened about challenges of being a mom and also showed how women go through similar losses.

Causes Of Miscarriage

some of the causes could be

Age factor Infections that haven't be treated Uncontrolled thyroid disease Problems with uterus Infection

Miscarriage And Symptoms

A miscarriage happens when there is a sudden loss of pregnancy prior to the twentieth week. Many miscarriages take place because the unborn baby is not properly developed.

Here are some of it's symptoms

Severe pain and cramps in the pelvic area Rapid heartbeat Bleeding can take place from light to heavy Tissue passing from the vagina

Things You Should Do For A Safe Pregnancy

Try avoiding the intake of caffeine Stay away from Stress and anxiety Stay away from substance abuse

Overall, Rani has always been applauded because of her honesty. Miscarriage is something that helped. Many women break silence on this particular subject, and this was appreciated by a lot of women. Rani Mukerji's transparency is something that has helped many women resonate with their experience, and if you are someone who has been experiencing the same, you must be cautious about the minor changes that you have been experiencing.

