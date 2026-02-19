Ramadan 2026: Essential Precautions Pregnant Women Should Take While Ramzan Fasting

Is it safe for a pregnant woman to fast during Ramadan? Let's check dos and don'ts that are essential to follow - in order to keep the unborn baby safe and protected while the mother fasts.

Ramadan 2026 Essential Precautions Pregnant Women Should Take While Fasting

Ramadan 2026: Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and marks the start of a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims around the world. Generally, the crescent moon is first spotted in Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some parts of India and Western countries, while India observes Ramadan one day later. In Gulf countries, the holy month has begun yesterday (Wednesday, February 18), while India, as well as some South Asian and Western countries, will observe the beginning of the holy month from today (Thursday, 19 February).

While this holy month holds a special place in the hearts of the Muslim community, for many expecting mothers, however, Ramadan brings an important health question: Is it safe to fast during pregnancy? Let's check what science says about fasting during pregnancy and if this can have any side effects on the babies (foestus') health.

Ramadan 2026: Precautions Every Pregnant Woman Must Take While Fasting

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Mitul Gupta, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur, said, "Ramadan, also called Ramzaan, is one of the celebrated festivals of the Muslim communities, and fasting during this holy month is a spiritual practice, however, there is no universal scientific evidence to suggest that fasting directly harms every pregnant woman or unborn baby. But that being said, one must understand that pregnancy is a sensitive phase, and many expecting mothers may experience anxiety about whether fasting is safe for them. The most important precaution is to consult a doctor before starting the fast, as individual health conditions, nutritional needs, and pregnancy stage matter greatly. Pregnant women should focus on maintaining a balanced routine during non-fasting hours eating nutritious meals, staying well hydrated, and getting adequate rest. If they experience dizziness, weakness, dehydration, or reduced fetal movements, they should break the fast immediately and seek medical advice."

Fasting During Pregnancy: What Does The Science Say?

Pregnancy is a time when the body requires extra nutrition, hydration, and rest. While Islam provides exemptions for pregnant women, some mothers may still choose to fast due to personal, spiritual, or cultural reasons. However, while doing so, one must ensure that all the precautionary measures are being followed to keep the child growing inside safe.

Can Pregnant Women Fast During Ramadan?

But, before going diving into the safety tips, let's understand if it's actually safe, or not!

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), fasting is not recommended for every pregnant woman, especially if she has underlying health issues.

"Pregnant women are exempt from fasting in Islam if it may harm them or the baby. Doctors advise that women should prioritise health and consult a healthcare provider before deciding," explains NIH.

What are the side effects or health hazards of fasting during pregnancy?

Low blood sugar

Dehydration

Fatigue and dizziness

Reduced nutrient intake

Ketosis (when the body breaks down fat for energy)

In severe cases, prolonged fasting may affect fetal development or increase the risk of complications.

That is why precautions are essential. Scroll down to know precautions a pregnant women must take when fasting for Ramadan.

Ramadan 2026: Precautions Pregnant Women Should Take

Are you pregnant and still thinking of fasting during Ramadan? Make sure to follow the below-mentioned safety tips:

1. Talk To Your Doctor Before You Plan Fasting During Ramadan

One of the most important step that every woman must take during pregnancy is to keep the doctor's informed about everything that is being done or followed.

Experts say that each phases of pregnancy comes with different sets of challenges that should be managed separately. Some of the most common parameters that are being checked include:

Trimester Baby's growth Mother's weight Blood pressure and sugar levels Past pregnancy history

Make sure to never start fasting without medical guidance, especially if you have a high-risk pregnancy.

2. Do Not Fast In The First Trimester

Studies have shown that in the first trimester - the baby's organs develops rapidly. Which is when taking proper precautions is important. And at this stage, especially when the foetus is growing and the vital organs are forming, it is important to never keep yourself starving. Fasting during this stage may worsen nausea and increase dehydration risk. Doctors often advise against fasting in early pregnancy.

3. Drinking Enough Water To Stay Hydrated Is Important

Another viral step to follow while you are fasting during Ramadan is to ensure that your body is not dehydrated. Yes, you read that right! Hydration is important. While Ramadan restricts a woman from drinking water, pregnant women must not follow this step without consulting with the doctor.

Drinking atleast 8 10 glasses of water between sunset and dawn is important. Also, avoid drinking coffee or energy drinks during pregnancy.

Some of the most common Signs of dehydration include:

Dark urine

Headache

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Reduced fetal movement

It is important to understand that acute dehydration during pregnancy can turn detrimental for the foetus' health. Therefore, if you notice any of the dehydration symptoms mentioned-above, make sure to stop fasting immediately.

4. Eat a Balanced, Nutrient-Rich Suhoor

Understand that starving during pregnancy is not at all recommended. However, if you doctor has given you 'go ahead' you may keep Ramadan fast. But there is a catch - Ensure that the suhokr is healthy and nutritious. Suhoor is essential for pregnant women who fast. Skipping it can cause blood sugar crashes.

What all can be include in a healthy suhoor platter? You can include oats, whole wheat, brown rice. For protein you can choose eggs, yoghurt and lentils. And for healthy fats you can add nuts, and seeds.

5. Choose a Light but Nourishing Iftar

Many people break their fast with fried and sugary foods, but pregnant women should focus on nourishment.

A healthy Iftar includes:

Dates and water Soup or fruit Lean protein (fish, chicken, dals) Whole grains Vegetables

Avoid overeating, as it can cause indigestion, acidity, and fatigue.

When To Stop Fasting If You Are Pregnant?

If symptoms occur, fasting must be broken immediately if you notice these symptoms:

Severe dizziness or fainting

Strong contractions

Vaginal bleeding

Persistent vomiting

Reduced fetal movements

Signs of dehydration

Severe headache

Sudden weakness

These symptoms may indicate medical risk to mother or baby.

Should You Fast or Not - During Pregnancy?

Fasting is a completely personal choice. But what is important is to understand what science says about anything that you plan to do when you are pregnant.

Ramadan is a month of blessings, reflection, and faith but for pregnant women, it is also a time to prioritise wellbeing.

If you choose to fast during Ramadan 2026, make sure to follow the precautions mentioned above.

