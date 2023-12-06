Does Prolong Laptop Use Cause Infertility In Men? Know From A Doctor

Male infertility predominantly hinges upon the quality and quantity of sperm produced. Many males encountering fertility issues exhibit low sperm count or impaired sperm quality, said a doctor.

Infertility issues are not restricted to women alone, men also deal with them. Which is why it is important to get routine checkups done, especially if a couple is trying to conceive and is not able to. There are many reasons that lead to fertility problems in men, and a lot of it has to do with poor lifestyle habits.

According to Dr Karishma Dafle, fertility consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, male infertility plays an equal role in a couple's struggle to conceive. "When a couple is unable to fulfil the dream of parenthood, it is usually attributed to the woman's infertility. But, both genders play an equal role in fertilisation and the chances of a male partner suffering from infertility issues are also equal," she said.

Are laptops detrimental to sperm health?

Since the pandemic, most people have been spending longer hours by working-from-home and meeting professional deadlines. Besides the poor posture they assume while sitting on the bed and working, is it also possible that it may have affected their fertility, especially for men? Dr Dafle explained that prolonged use of laptop, when placed on the lap, can elevate testicular temperature, and "diminish sperm production", potentially impacting fertility.

"Male infertility predominantly hinges upon the quality and quantity of sperm produced by an individual. Many males encountering fertility issues exhibit low sperm count or impaired sperm quality as contributing factors. The remaining portion can be attributed to complications within the male reproductive tract, genetic conditions, hormonal imbalances, and various other underlying elements," the doctor added.

She also explained that while men are capable of producing sperm until death, they also experience a decline in fertility as they get older. "While the impact of age on male fertility may not be as significant as it is for women, it still exists. As men age, the quality and quantity of their sperm decrease gradually. Additionally, health conditions associated with aging, like erectile dysfunction and diabetes, can also contribute to reduced fertility," Dr Dafle stated.

Semen cryopreservation

The expert suggested that men consider 'semen cryopreservation', which is a method of freezing sperm for later use -- a lifeline for cancer patients. "Treatments like chemotherapy and radiation often harm fertility, but this procedure allows them to safeguard their sperm for future parenthood desires."

Dr Dafle concluded by saying overall health plays a significant role in male fertility. "Individuals with genetic disorders, obesity, diabetes, and various other ailments are at higher risk of experiencing infertility and may encounter difficulties in conceiving a child. Ensuring optimal physical and mental well-being is essential for attaining a smooth and uncomplicated pregnancy."