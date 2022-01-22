Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Child Through Surrogacy: How Does Surrogacy Work?

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via Surrogacy. Here's what you need to know about this method of conceiving a baby.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child through surrogacy. The couple took to Instagram to share the good news with their fans as they welcomed their first child together. The actress, in a statement, revealed that the two became parents through a surrogate. In their special post, the duo wrote: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." The couple further asked for privacy during this special time. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they added.

Immediately after the announcement, more than 1.73 million of Priyanka's followers shared her joy on Instagram, showering her with heart emojis. "Congratulations," commented Lara Dutta. Actress Katrina Kaif wrote: "Congratsssssssssss." Farhan Akhtar commented: "Congratulations to you and Nick."

How Does Surrogacy Work?

Surrogacy is basically a type of pregnancy where a woman carries the baby of another woman who is unable to get pregnant. This can be due to several reasons such as age, fertility issues, etc. According to the data, recently many people are considering this process of experiencing parenthood.

Let's talk about how does it work? So, this process involves fertilizing the egg of a woman with the sperm of a sperm donor through laboratory or medical procedures to help form an embryo. The doctors then implant this fertilised egg in the uterus of the surrogate mother, who then carries the embryo for the next 9 months and then gives birth to the baby.

Celebrities Who Opted For Surrogacy

Surrogacy is a process wherein a woman legally says yes to bear a child for another person or people, who will become the child's parent after birth. It is a blessing for all those who don't want to get pregnant in order to have a child. Here are some of the famous Bollywood actors who opted for surrogacy.

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were in their 40s when they decided to have a third child. The couple welcomed their baby boy AbRam in May 2013 via surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in an interview revealed that she had a couple of miscarriages when she chose to opt for the surrogacy process of having a baby. the duo welcomed their second child, a baby girl, Samisha in 2020.

Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and, producer Kiran Rao chose surrogacy to have a child. The former couple finally welcomed their son Azad in 2011.

Karan Johar

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar is a proud and blessed father of two kids. Both the kids were born via surrogacy on 17 February 2017. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a photo of him with his two kids, enjoying in a pool. Check out the post HERE:

