Primary Infertility: 5 Causes of Infertility In Men and Women, and Tips to Improve Your Pregnancy Chances

Primary Infertility: 5 Causes of Infertility In Men and Women, and Tips to Improve Pregnancy Chances

Infertility is a major cause of concern globally, in the below article, Dr. Sulbha Arora MD, DNB, Clinical Director, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai, has shared the causes and risk factors of primary infertility in both men and women.

A couple is said to suffer from infertility when there has been an inability to conceive after a year of unprotected sexual activity without the use of contraception. When a couple has never conceived in the past, it is known as primary infertility. If a couple has conceived in the past and is now unable to do so, it is called secondary infertility. About 10% to 15% of couples experience infertility globally, and it can cause serious mental suffering. To provide the right diagnosis and therapy, it is essential to comprehend the causes and risk factors of infertility.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sulbha Arora MD, DNB, Clinical Director, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai, ushered light on the necessity to understand the root causes of primary infertility in both men and women. The doctor has also spoken clearly about the measures that need proper care to improve infertility issues. Scroll down to learn more.

Causes of Primary Infertility

Primary infertility has many complicated reasons, many of which are a result of a cooperative effort between the two couples. 50% of the cases have female factors identified as the cause, while 30% of cases have male factors identified as the reason. A combination of situations or an unknown cause accounts for the remaining 20% of instances.

Female Factors Responsible for Infertility

Here is a list of 3 contributing factors to female infertility:

Ovulatory Disorders

These conditions affect the ovulation process, preventing the release of an egg from the ovary. Examples include polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and hypothalamic-pituitary axis (HPA) dysfunction.

Structural Abnormalities

Sperm transport and fertilized egg implantation can be delayed by pathological problems with the female reproductive system, such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, or blockages in the fallopian tube.

Age

As women become older, especially after their mid-thirties, their fertility drastically decreases. The quantity and quality of eggs decline with time. The woman's age is the single most important determinant of a couple's chances of conceiving.

Infertility In Men: Contributing Factors

Here is a compiled list of the two major contributing factors behind infertility in men:

Sperm Production Disorders

The quality or quantity of sperm is impacted by several circumstances. Varicoceles, hormone disorders, and genetic anomalies are a few examples. In most cases, however, it may be idiopathic, meaning, without a known cause.

Sperm Transport Problems

Sperm may not be able to reach the egg if the male reproductive canal is obstructed or malformed. Obstructive azoospermia and retrograde ejaculation are two examples.

Risk Factors for Primary Infertility

Several factors can increase the risk of primary infertility, including:

Age: Growing older is a significant risk factor for infertility in both men and women, although the impact is far more significant for women. Lifestyle factors: Both male and female fertility can be negatively affected by lifestyle factors such as drinking excessively, smoking, and obesity. Medical conditions: Thyroid disorders, other hormonal imbalances, metabolic conditions such as diabetes, and persistent infections are a few illnesses that might impact fertility. Environmental exposures: Reproductive health may be harmed by radiation, pesticides, and certain chemical exposures. Prior medical procedures: An increased risk of infertility might result from prior operations or treatments, such as ovarian cystectomy, cancer chemotherapy, or pelvic radiation therapy.

Diagnosis and Treatment of Primary Infertility

The best course of action for treating primary infertility is a comprehensive medical examination to determine the root cause of it. An extensive medical history, physical examination, and diagnostic procedures such as hormone level checks, imaging investigations, and semen analysis are usually part of the assessment process.

Treatment options for primary infertility vary depending on the underlying cause and may include:

Lifestyle modifications: Reproductive health may be enhanced by forming healthy behaviors including reducing alcohol consumption, cutting back on smoking, keeping a healthy weight, and handling stress. Medications: Hormonal imbalances can be corrected, ovulation can be induced where required, and sperm production can be increased in certain cases with hormone treatment. Surgical procedures: Some abnormalities in the structure of the reproductive system can be treated by corrective surgeries. Assisted reproductive technologies (ART): When other approaches fail or are unlikely to work, assisted reproductive technologies (ART) treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF) can help in achieving a successful pregnancy.

Conclusion

For couples, primary infertility can be a demanding and emotionally taxing struggle. However, many couples can overcome infertility and fulfill their ambition of becoming parents with the right diagnosis, treatment, and emotional support.