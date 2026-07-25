Preparing for IVF? 5 important things to do one month before your first IVF cycle

Planning your first IVF cycle? Know five simple lifestyle and health changes to make a month in advance to support fertility and prepare your body.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Shilpi Sweta

5 important things to do one month before your first IVF cycle (Image AI Generated)

Most couples think IVF begins with the first scan, when appointments become regular, medicines are discussed and the treatment starts to feel real. In practice, the month before that first scan matters just as much. It is the window in which small, deliberate changes, stopping certain habits, starting others, and adjusting daily routines, can meaningfully shape how the body responds once the cycle actually begins.

IVF outcomes are not shaped by medicines and scans alone. Body weight, hormone balance, ovarian reserve, sperm health, nutrition and emotional readiness all play a part, and most of these can still be influenced in the four weeks leading up to treatment.

Stop habits that may affect IVF success

According to Dr Shilpi Sweta, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Bhopal, "Smoking is one of the first things to address, and the earlier it stops, the better. In men, it can affect sperm count, motility and quality. In women, it can affect ovarian reserve and how the ovaries respond to stimulation. Alcohol should be cut back significantly, and caffeine kept within medically advised limits. These changes matter far more when made in the month before the cycle than after it has already started, since sperm takes roughly three months to mature and egg quality reflects the weeks immediately before ovulation."

Start important fertility tests before IVF

This is also the time to start the tests that inform treatment planning. A semen analysis is essential for assessing sperm count, motility and morphology, and should be done early enough to allow time for a repeat test if needed. For women, doctors may start with AMH, a baseline ultrasound, thyroid and prolactin levels, along with other investigations based on age, symptoms and prior history. Screening for HIV, hepatitis B and C, and rubella is typically part of this workup, while a Pap smear, haemoglobin screening, HPLC or HSG may be added only when clinically indicated.

Follow healthy lifestyle habits before IVF

On the lifestyle side, this is the month to start folic acid, since it is most useful when begun before conception rather than after. Vitamin D levels are worth checking too, as deficiency is common and easily corrected with guidance. A steady intake of balanced meals, adequate protein and regular light movement, such as daily walks, helps build a stronger baseline before stimulation begins.

Reduce exposure to everyday health risks

Small changes to daily exposure are worth making as well. Choosing fresh, well-washed produce, avoiding heating food in plastic containers and cutting down on highly processed food are minor adjustments, but they support overall health going into treatment.

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The first scan marks the start of active treatment, but it should not be the first point of preparation. By then, the right tests, the right habits and the right conversations can already be in place, built over the month before, one deliberate change at a time.

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