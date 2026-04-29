Premature ovarian failure rising in women in their 20s: Early signs, causes and fertility risks explained

Premature ovarian failure is increasing among women in their 20s. Know early symptoms, possible causes, and how it can impact fertility and hormonal health.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : May 3, 2026 8:42 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Taruna Jhamb

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During the recent years, doctors have observed a disturbing pattern more and more women aged 20s are diagnosed with premature ovarian failure (POF) or primary ovarian insufficiency. It is a disorder where the ovaries cease to work normally at an earlier age in their lives, before the age of 40 and this compromises fertility or the level of hormones at an earlier age than anticipated.

Normally, the ovary can discharge eggs in an ordinary cycle in a woman. But in premature ovarian failure, this process is irregular or halts. Also, women can have challenges in conceiving and can also suffer menopausal-like symptoms.

Talking about the functionality of the ovaries, Dr Taruna Jhamb, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist, Udaipur, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, says, eggs in the ovaries can not exist in isolation but each is enclosed in a structure known as an ovarian follicle which supports the egg and provide nourishment, structure, and hormone signals required to help the egg grow and mature. Working in this very sensitive system may be disturbed, causing early degradation of the functions of the ovary.

Early signs to watch out for

The features of premature ovarian failure are usually insidious and may be taken lightly in the beginning stages. Irregular periods are one of the first indications. Other women might experience that their menstrual cycle is inexplicable, and others might cease to become pregnant.

It may also be accompanied by hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, etc., the commonly known symptoms of menopause. Most women describe feeling inappropriately weary or having trouble focusing. Other symptoms that are associated with hormonal imbalance are vaginal dryness and decreased libido.

What causes it?

There is no single cause of premature ovarian failure, and in most instances, the cause is not clear. However, there are several factors which can heighten the risk. Genetic factors may come into play, particularly in case there is a family history of early menopause or ovarian complications. The autoimmune disorders, in which the body attacks its own tissues, can also lead to ovarian functioning.

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Lifestyle choices are also becoming associated with early ovarian regression. Lack of sleep, smoking, high levels of stress and bad diet can have adverse effects on hormonal balance. Also possible are environmental toxins and living alongside dangerous chemicals.

Medical therapies including radiations therapy or chemotherapy, may damage the ovaries and cause premature failure. Other potential triggers are infections and some metabolic diseases.

Why early diagnosis matters?

Premature ovarian failure does not necessarily imply that one is unable to conceive a child, only that it is harder to conceive. The early diagnosis would enable women to consider fertility options like egg freezing, IVF or hormone treatment.

In addition to fertility, the condition can have impacts on general health. The decrease in estrogen may result in higher chances of bone loss, heart disease, and psychological problems, in case of improper management.

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