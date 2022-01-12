Premature Birth: Reduce This Risk By Taking Good Oral Care During Pregnancy

Pregnancy leads to many changes in the body and pregnant women encounter many health issues because of this as the months go by. One such problem is gingivitis. Many women tend to take this problem lightly, which is a mistake as it can induce poor pregnancy outcomes. Gingivitis is a condition where there is inflammation of the gums. This usually happens when plaque accumulates in the opening between the teeth and the gum. If left untreated, this can lead to the accumulation of bacteria, which in turn can cause loss of bone around the teeth and may eventually lead to tooth decay and tooth loss.

A recent report published by the University of Sydney highlights the impact Gingivitis can have on pregnant women. According to this report, any oral infection can have systemic effects on the body. Gingivitis releases inflammatory markers and bacteria into the systemic bloodstream, which may reach the placenta. This can result in various complications and can even lead to preterm delivery.

Oral problems and health of pregnant women

According to Dr Mohender Narula, Founder and Chairman, MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, "During pregnancy, oral hygiene is an important factor, however many women find it difficult to maintain good oral health. Almost 70 per cent of women in India suffer from gum problems during pregnancy. Out of all the oral problems, pregnancy gingivitis can cause numerous systemic disorders such as gestational diabetes, heart, kidney diseases." He further goes on to say that maintaining good oral hygiene at all times can help prevent pregnancy gingivitis. Another aspect to keep in mind is that timely intervention is the key to treating this and ensures smooth pregnancy, he adds.

Gingivitis and its effect on pregnant women

Gingivitis happens when you don't maintain oral hygiene. But it can also be triggered by hormonal imbalance, which is so common during pregnancy. If can lead to the following health issues in pregnant women if left untreated

Pre-eclampsia (extremely high blood pressure)

Gum tissue ulcers

Pregnancy granuloma

Pregnancy tumours

Loose teeth

Dry mouth

Dental erosions

Gingivitis and its effect on the foetus

Gingivitis can lead to several health issues in expecting moms. But it can also adversely affect pregnancy outcome.

It increases the risk of miscarriages and premature deliveries.

Babies of mothers with this dental problem are likely to have a low birth weight.

Premature babies are said to have a higher risk of having brain injuries, eyesight, hearing, and other developmental deformities.

Save yourself from this oral problem

You can easily save yourself and your baby from the effects of this oral disease.

Use extra-soft toothbrushes and alcohol-free or salt rinses.

Go for teeth cleaning during your second trimester.

You need to stay vigilant about your overall health and oral health is an important part of it. In case you experience any discomfort, visit a dentist and follow their advice.

