Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) in IVF: How it boosts success rates and prevents genetic disorders

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: Know how Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) improves IVF success rates by screening embryos for genetic conditions, reducing risks and increasing chances of a healthy pregnancy.

The success rates of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) have undergone major improvements because of advances made in reproductive medicine and because Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) has emerged as one of the most significant medical breakthroughs of recent years. The technique enables clinicians to evaluate the genetic health of embryos before they undergo implantation which helps to decrease the chances of genetically inherited disorders and chromosomal abnormalities. PGT has established a new approach for fertility treatment by providing more accurate methods and better results to help future parents.

What is preimplantation genetic testing (PGT)?

According to Dr Anindita Singh, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata, "The PGT laboratory procedure operates as a specialised test which medical professionals conduct during in vitro fertilisation procedures. After laboratory staff fertilise eggs and culture embryo development, they extract a limited number of cells through precise biopsy procedures from each embryo. The analysis of these cells allows scientists to find genetic defects which they use to choose which embryos will undergo uterine transfer."

"There are multiple PGT test types which organizations developed to solve particular testing issues. PGT-A (for aneuploidy) tests samples to find chromosomal defects which include both missing and additional chromosomes because these defects frequently lead to implantation failure and miscarriage and Down syndrome development. PGT-M (for monogenic disorders) is used when one or both parents carry a known genetic mutation, such as thalassemia or cystic fibrosis. PGT-SR (for structural rearrangements) helps identify chromosomal structural issues that may affect embryo viability," the doctor added.

Reducing the risk of genetic disorders

The main benefit of PGT testing provides couples with a genetic disease background who know their carrier status access to this testing method. The process of PGT testing allows parents to select embryos without specific genetic mutations which enables them to avoid severe hereditary disorders that would start at conception. The testing process holds special value for India because the country faces high rates of thalassemia and other genetic disorders. PGT testing enables couples to select their reproductive options while protecting them from the emotional and financial costs that result from dealing with genetic conditions.

Improving IVF success rates

PGT goes beyond its genetic testing function because it allows better IVF results through its ability to detect embryos which will most successfully implant. IVF fails most often because chromosomal abnormalities affect women who have reached their 35th birthday. The success rates for implantation and healthy pregnancy outcomes improve when only chromosomally normal embryos undergo transfer.

Multiple IVF cycles become unnecessary because PGT enables hospitals to select their highest-quality embryos. The process of selecting the best-quality embryos enables patients to achieve pregnancy faster while experiencing less physical and emotional burden.

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Lowering the risk of miscarriage

Recurrent pregnancy loss is often linked to chromosomal abnormalities in embryos. PGT helps address this issue by ensuring that only genetically viable embryos are transferred. This method provides special advantages to couples who have experienced multiple miscarriages yet remain unaware of the reasons behind their losses.

PGT prevents the transfer of abnormal embryos which results in more stable pregnancies and increased live birth success. The procedure protects embryos which have genetic defects.

Who should consider PGT?

Not all couples undergoing IVF require PGT testing but the procedure becomes essential for particular groups of patients. The first group includes women who have reached advanced maternal age, while the second group includes couples who have experienced multiple miscarriages and the third group includes people who have genetic disorders and the fourth group includes patients who have failed IVF treatment multiple times. The procedure connects to male infertility cases when doctors need to examine potential chromosomal defects that occur in sperm.

Limitations and considerations

The practice of PGT provides multiple benefits to users but it contains certain drawbacks. The procedure adds to the cost of IVF and requires specialized laboratory expertise. The risk of embryo biopsy needs to be assessed because current methods provide high safety standards but they still present a minor danger.

The implementation of PGT increases success rates for reproductive procedures while it fails to ensure successful pregnancies. Uterine health and hormonal balance together with the patient's total health status represent essential factors that influence the outcome.

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