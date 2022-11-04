Pregnant Women! Your Sleep Might Get Disrupted Due To These 4 Disorders

Are you going to be a parent soon? The journey that begins from getting pregnant is certainly very exciting but know that it comes with a lot of challenges starting from physical to mental. One of the challenges every expecting mother might experience is sleep problems. Out of the many health aspects that get impacted during pregnancy, sleep is a major one. Many women lose sleep during pregnancy and experience different levels of exhaustion. Many other women might also experience other sleep related issues such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome, Insomnia and Gastro esophageal Reflux Disorder.

Let us find out how exactly pregnancies lead to such disorders among women.

PREGNANCY CAN CAUSE THESE 4 SLEEP DISORDERS!

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is fairly common disorder that is experienced by a lot of expecting mothers. This fact is not known by a lot of people but the disorder is pretty common. During pregnancy, the female body undergoes a lot of changes and because of these changes sleep apnea can happen to them. The main cause is due to the rise in the level of estrogen and changes in the tissues that is present around the neck area, this tissue can restrict the flow of air. This causes sleep apnea.

Restless Leg Syndrome

Pregnancy disrupts sleep and this fact is known by everyone. Because of the constant disruption, a woman could develop restless leg syndrome. This is cause by a general sense of discomfort and an uncontrollable urge to constantly move the legs. While sleeping, some people might experience increased sensations like twitching, throbbing, itching and aching. If this sounds like you, try slow, gentle movement for relief. A nice wind-down routine may also help. Try adding a warm bath, meditation, or a gentle yoga routine to your before-bed routine.

Gastro esophageal Reflux Disorder

Pregnant women experience morning sickness and this fact is very commonly known. Aside from morning sickness, they might also experience Gastroesophageal Reflux Disorder (GERD). This is a diseases pertaining to the digestive system where the food pipe lining is irritated by stomach acid or bile.

Insomnia

If you ask any pregnant woman about how they are feeling, the first and the most common reply you might get is that they are tired. It is a real struggle to sleep while being pregnant. When women hit their third trimester, they start to experience insomnia and this has been said by almost 80 per cent of women, says experts. This mostly happens due to physical discomfort resulting from a growing belly.

