Exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals used to make plastics flexible and as lubricants in cosmetics, during pregnancy may not be good for the infants. Often called plasticizers, phthalates are also used in other consumer products, such as toys, detergents, lubricating oils, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products, such as nail polish, hair sprays, soaps, shampoos, and perfumes. Previous studies have suggested that exposure to phthalates can interfere with normal hormone function and development. Now, a new study reported in the journal Neurotoxicology has linked exposure to phthalates during pregnancy to altered cognitive outcomes in infants. Higher prenatal phthalate exposure levels were found associated with slower information processing among infants, with males more likely to be affected by it.

The study is part of the Illinois Kids Development Study, which is tracking chemical exposures in pregnant women and developmental outcomes in their children. They assessed the effects of hormone-disrupting chemicals on children's physical and behavioural development from birth to middle childhood. Most studies on the link between prenatal exposure to phthalates and cognition have focused on early and middle childhood. The new study suggested that some of these associations can be detected much earlier in a child's life, noted Susan Schantz, a neurotoxicologist and professor emerita of comparative biosciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and the principal investigator of the study.

Health Risks Associated with Phthalates

Some researchers say phthalates can mimic hormones and interrupt their production, resulting in a range of unpleasant effects. Exposure to phthalates had also been linked to asthma, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, breast cancer, obesity and type II diabetes, low IQ, neurodevelopmental issues, behavioural issues, autism spectrum disorders, altered reproductive development and male fertility issues. Pregnant women and young children are thought to be more vulnerable to the effects of phthalates.

A 2009 study in Taiwan suggested that phthalates may pass from mother to foetus through the placenta and cause abnormal sexual development in babies. Pregnant women who were exposed to the chemicals in the workplace were more likely to deliver boys with the reproductive birth defect known as hypospadias. In another study published in 2009, phthalate exposure was linked to premature breast development in young Taiwanese girls. Higher levels of phthalates was associated with increased waist circumference and insulin resistance.

How can you reduce exposure to phthalates

Phthalates are found in many household items, and even food and water. This means we could be ingesting, inhaling, and absorbing through our skin a significant amount of these chemicals — which then moves to the bloodstream. Most of us have detectable levels of phthalates in our urine. As the use of phthalates is widespread and they are not listed on product labels, it is not possible to avoid the chemicals completely. But one can try to reduce its exposure by avoiding products packaged in plastic and personal care products that include the vague ingredient “fragrance” on their label. As much as possible, one should try using organic products packaged in glass. After you have any food packaged in plastic, remove the food in container (preferably a glass) to reduce exposure to phthalates.

