Exposure to phthalates a group of chemicals used to make plastics flexible and as lubricants in cosmetics during pregnancy may not be good for the infants. Often called plasticizers phthalates are also used in other consumer products such as toys detergents lubricating oils pharmaceuticals and personal care products such as nail polish hair sprays soaps shampoos and perfumes. Previous studies have suggested that exposure to phthalates can interfere with normal hormone function and development. Now a new study reported in the journal Neurotoxicology has linked exposure to phthalates during pregnancy to altered cognitive outcomes in infants. Higher prenatal phthalate exposure