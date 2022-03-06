Pregnant Women May Experience Lingering Depression, Anxiety During And After Pregnancy

Pregnant Women May Experience Lingering Depression, Anxiety During And After Pregnancy

A recent study found that pregnant women are likely to suffer from depression and anxiety even if they take anti-depressant medications. Know the symptoms to address the problem.

For most women, having a baby is a magical time a time they feel joyous and excited to welcome a newborn to their home. But for some women, it can be distressing and difficult. According to a new study, many pregnant women have depression and anxiety symptoms throughout their pregnancy and after giving birth despite taking antidepressants.

Pregnant Women May Experience Depression, Anxiety Post Delivery

A study published in the Psychiatric Research and Clinical Practice found that despite antidepressants, pregnant women continue to experience lingering depression and anxiety throughout their pregnancy and after delivery as well.

Anxiety symptoms are prevalent in treated depressed women, with some women's symptoms worsening with time. This is the first study to examine the various depression and anxiety trajectories in pregnant and postpartum women. During pregnancy, 18 per cent of the women had minor depressed symptoms, 50 per cent had mild depressive symptoms, and 32 per cent had clinically significant depressive symptoms.

Senior author Dr Katherine Wisner, director of the Asher Center for the Study and Treatment of Depressive Disorders and professor of psychiatry and of obstetrics and gynaecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine said that this kind of study "lets us know these women need to be continually monitored during pregnancy and postpartum, so their clinicians can tailor their treatment to alleviate their symptoms."

Depression In Pregnant Women Increase The Risk Of Childhood Disorders

Perinatal depression and anxiety are common, affecting 20 per cent of pregnant and postpartum women. In the United States, an estimated 500,000 pregnancies each year result in women who have or will have psychiatric disorders during pregnancy. As per the results of the study, children born to mothers with depression are at a higher risk of childhood developmental disorders such as cognitive problems, vision, hearing and speech disabilities, autism, ADHD, etc.

Symptoms Of Perinatal Depression

Depression has several symptoms and indicators with normal pregnancy. For example, you're likely to be exhausted, suffer insomnia, go through emotional shifts, and gain weight if you take either. As a result, any depressive symptoms may be hidden by your pregnancy. Look out for the following symptoms of depression during pregnancy:

You may like to read

Frequent crying

Sleeping trouble

Lethargy

Low energy

Appetite changes

Anxiety

Trouble connecting with the developing baby

Women with depression before pregnancy may experience more significant symptoms than they did before.

Symptoms Of Postpartum Depression (PPD)

PPD is a complicated mix of physical, mental, and behavioural changes that some women experience after having a baby. Reports suggest that postpartum depression is a type of serious depression that develops within four weeks of giving birth. Some of the common symptoms of the condition include:

Sleeping troubles

Changes in appetite

Severe fatigue

Lower libido

Mood changes

Some of the other symptoms that may be similar to major depression, which may not be common after childbirth, may include:

Not feeling close in your baby

Feeling depressed

Anger

Hopelessness or worthlessness

Thoughts of suicide

Thoughts of hurting yourself

Trouble concentrating or making decisions

(With inputs from agencies)