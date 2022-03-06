Pregnant Women May Experience Lingering Depression, Anxiety During And After Pregnancy

- Health A-Z
For most women, having a baby is a magical time a time they feel joyous and excited to welcome a newborn to their home. But for some women, it can be distressing and difficult. According to a new study, many pregnant women have depression and anxiety symptoms throughout their pregnancy and after giving birth despite taking antidepressants.
A study published in the Psychiatric Research and Clinical Practice found that despite antidepressants, pregnant women continue to experience lingering depression and anxiety throughout their pregnancy and after delivery as well.
Anxiety symptoms are prevalent in treated depressed women, with some women's symptoms worsening with time. This is the first study to examine the various depression and anxiety trajectories in pregnant and postpartum women. During pregnancy, 18 per cent of the women had minor depressed symptoms, 50 per cent had mild depressive symptoms, and 32 per cent had clinically significant depressive symptoms.
Senior author Dr Katherine Wisner, director of the Asher Center for the Study and Treatment of Depressive Disorders and professor of psychiatry and of obstetrics and gynaecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine said that this kind of study "lets us know these women need to be continually monitored during pregnancy and postpartum, so their clinicians can tailor their treatment to alleviate their symptoms."
Perinatal depression and anxiety are common, affecting 20 per cent of pregnant and postpartum women. In the United States, an estimated 500,000 pregnancies each year result in women who have or will have psychiatric disorders during pregnancy. As per the results of the study, children born to mothers with depression are at a higher risk of childhood developmental disorders such as cognitive problems, vision, hearing and speech disabilities, autism, ADHD, etc.
Depression has several symptoms and indicators with normal pregnancy. For example, you're likely to be exhausted, suffer insomnia, go through emotional shifts, and gain weight if you take either. As a result, any depressive symptoms may be hidden by your pregnancy. Look out for the following symptoms of depression during pregnancy:
Women with depression before pregnancy may experience more significant symptoms than they did before.
PPD is a complicated mix of physical, mental, and behavioural changes that some women experience after having a baby. Reports suggest that postpartum depression is a type of serious depression that develops within four weeks of giving birth. Some of the common symptoms of the condition include:
Some of the other symptoms that may be similar to major depression, which may not be common after childbirth, may include:
(With inputs from agencies)
