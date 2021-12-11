Pregnant Women, Beware! Chemicals In Hair and Beauty Products Can Impact Your Hormone Levels

A new study has warned that use of certain personal care products during pregnancy may contribute to adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Personal care and beauty products often contain a wide range of chemicals like phthalates, parabens, phenols, parabens and toxic metals that can mimic, block, or interfere with hormones in the body. Long-term exposure to these endocrine-disrupting chemicals is associated with many health issues, and are considered especially harmful for children, pregnant women, and those with a compromised immune system.

A new study by Rutgers University has also warned that exposure to these chemicals found in certain personal care products may impact the levels of sex steroid hormones, including estrogens and progesterone and thyroid hormones among pregnant women. Alterations in these hormone levels during pregnancy can have severe consequences, the researchers stated.

Use of hair products may disrupt sex steroid hormones

The study included more than 1,000 pregnant women from Puerto Rico who completed a series of questionnaires, including questions about the personal care products they use. They also provided blood samples twice throughout their pregnancies.

Analysis of their blood samples showed that the use of hair products, in particular hair dyes, bleach, relaxers and mousse was associated with lower levels of sex steroid hormones that play a critical role maintaining pregnancy and fetal development.

The study, published in Environmental Research, cautioned that disruptions of these hormones may lead to adverse maternal and pregnancy outcomes like growth restriction, preterm birth and low birth weight.

Lead author, Zorimar Rivera-N ez, an assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, said that alterations in hormone levels, especially during pregnancy, can have vast consequences beyond health at birth. It may cause changes in infant and child growth, pubertal trajectories and may influence development of hormone-sensitive cancers such as breast, uterine and ovarian cancer, he added, as quoted by ScienceDaily.

However, he underscored the need for further research to better understand the health impact of exposure to chemicals in hair products in pregnant women.

Additionally, the study found that participants with higher household income used personal care products more often than those with lower household incomes. And employed women reported using more cosmetics than those who were unemployed.

Most common EDCs

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are also used in a range of household products, including children's toys. For example, Bisphenol A (BPA) has been found in certain children's toys, plastic bottles, and food containers. While flame retardants are common EDCs used in certain furniture and floor coverings, Phthalates are used in beauty products and plastics.

These common EDCs have been found in blood, fat, and umbilical cord blood samples taken from people around the world.

In a statement issued last year, the Endocrine Society and IPEN indicated that increasing exposure to EDCs may be responsible for the growing number of cases of infertility, diabetes, early onset of puberty, early menopause, cancer, birth defects, and neurobehavioral disorders.