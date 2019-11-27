Tired of coughing and wheezing because of Delhi’s air pollution? It is definitely not healthy for any living creature. But, according to a new study, it can even have a severe impact on pregnant women and babies. This research from Queen Mary’s University of London says that air pollution particles have been found in the placentas of five women living in London. According to the study, these particles were inhaled by the mothers from the polluted air in the environment. These particles then found their way to the placenta from the mothers’ lungs, potentially damaging the foetus. London is currently