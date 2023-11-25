Can A Pregnant Woman Watch Movies In A Theatre?

Some genres of movies can cause stress to the mother during pregnancy. (Photo: Freepik)

While the sound will not impact the baby's hearing, no matter how loud it is, you may sometimes feel excessive foetal movements because of it, said a doctor.

After a woman conceives, depending on the nature of her pregnancy and what the doctor prescribes, there may be certain physical and dietary restrictions imposed. One question that crosses the mind of many is whether they can continue to watch movies in a theatre. The common concern is that since movie theatres have a different sound atmosphere -- one that you cannot manually control -- it may cause some distress to the baby in the belly. Is it true?

To answer this question, Dr Mythri Sharan, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, took to Instagram and explained in a video that while watching movies in theatres is fun, when it comes to pregnancy, women have doubts about whether the sound will affect the foetus. "You can watch any movie in the theatre. The baby is able to sense surrounding sounds by 24-25 weeks, which is by the sixth month of pregnancy," she said, adding that the intensity of sound heard by us is not the same as that heard by the baby, because it gets muffled due to the presence of amniotic fluid.

While the sound will not impact the baby's hearing, no matter how loud it is, you may feel excessive foetal movements sometimes because of it. "Choosing [the type of] movie is also important. If the movie is making you happy, you can definitely watch it. But, if it is a horror movie or one that is affecting your mood, it is better to avoid it," Dr Mythri said, cautioning that some genres of movies can cause stress to the mother during pregnancy.

The doctor also warned that it is always better to avoid closed spaces and crowded places during pregnancy, especially in a post-pandemic world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although the overall risks are low, if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from Covid-19 compared to people who are not pregnant. Additionally, if you have Covid during pregnancy, you are at increased risk of complications that can affect your pregnancy and developing baby.