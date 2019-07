It is okay to go for a massage during your second trimester. Avoid it for the first three months of pregnancy. © Getty images

Want to go for a spa treatment when you are expecting? Do so, by all means. But keep in mind some of our tips for pregnant women when you indulge yourself. Pregnancy is an extremely crucial phase in a woman’s life. This is the time when your body adjusts to a whole new set of problems on a daily basis. From morning sickness to back pain to mood swings, you have to face it all. When you carry your little bun in your belly, you have all the reasons to get pampered. And, what can be better than taking a spa appointment? This will provide you with an escape from the daily stress and relax you for some time. There are people who believe that visiting a spa during pregnancy is not advisable. But this is not true at all. In fact, it is good to take out time for yourself while you are expecting.

Pampering yourself will benefit you and your child. But, you must take certain precautions when you choose a spa treatment. Otherwise, a nice plan can turn into a serious hazard. Don’t worry. Here, we give you some tips to keep in mind during pregnancy.

Be cautious while going for a massage

Though massage is good for getting relief from body ache and discomfort, it is important to know when exactly you can go for it. The first trimester is considered unsuitable for you and your baby when it comes to getting a spa massage. It is the most sensitive period of pregnancy. You need to be extra cautious during this time.

The second trimester, however, is good for such things. But, during this time also, look for spa treatment places that have specialised massages for pregnant women. Masseurs with experience in dealing with pregnant women will take care of the right position, sensitive areas and your comfort and discomfort. In such a massage parlour, usually, extra pillows, wedges and paddings are provided on the spa bed.

Also, be picky while choosing an essential oil for massage. Usually, jasmine, rose, nutmeg, juniper, and basil oils are considered to be bad during pregnancy. You might be allergic to some other oils. Avoid them too. But you can go for black pepper, geranium, lavender and peppermint. These are considered to be safe for use during pregnancy. But, to be on the safe side, consult your gynecologist before opting for any oil for body massage.

Say a big ‘no’ to sauna and jacuzzi

During pregnancy, your body temperature normally remains higher than usual due to changes in levels of hormone. This change can affect blood flow and make you susceptible to fainting spells. So, in this condition, opting for a sauna or jacuzzi can increase your body temperature further.

Extremely high core temperature can be dangerous for your baby’s development. Going for such spa treatments can cause a miscarriage, especially during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. When your body temperature increases beyond the safe level, blood flow to the skin surface increases. As a result, its supply to internal organs like the brain is affected. This can increase your likelihood of fainting. In fact, even the temperature of water, in which an expecting mother takes bath, should not exceed 35°C, says the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Avoid body wraps

Body wraps detoxify your skin by stimulating your sweat gland. It also moisturises your body. It involves the application of a mixture of ingredients on your body. Your body is then wrapped up in a plastic sheet. This can increase your body temperature and induce sweating. And, as explained earlier, an increase in body temperature can be bad news for your baby. Also, this increase in temperature can cause dehydration, which can potentially trigger contraction in your uterus leading to miscarriage.

Additionally, you may be sensitive to the ingredients used in the body wrap and their application can cause irritation. It can also make you feel lightheaded or/and nauseated. If a body wrap with toxic essential oil is used, chances of development of neural tube defects in foetus is high.

Go for foot soaks

You may be thinking that going for foot soaks may increase your core temperature. Well, that’s true. But, you can opt for this option keeping in mind the necessary temperature of the water. It is a great way to get relief from pain in the feet. Epson salt mixed in the water can be good as it can easily be absorbed by your feet. This salt contains magnesium, which is good for your bones, nerves, muscles, and immune system. In case, you are diabetic, avoid foot soaks. This is because, being diabetic, your chances of getting an infection is more if the water used for this purpose is not clean. But, it is best if you consult your gynecologist before choosing this spa treatment option.

Avoid going for nail spa/treatment

It is better if you avoid any kind of nail treatment. But, if you really want to, go to a certified salon or one that has certified professionals. Also, nail spas that use chemicals must be avoided. If you want acrylic nails, you must know that exposure to the fumes of acrylic for a longer duration is not good for your health.

During pregnancy, acrylic nails can cause nausea. Also, the skin around the nails can develop bacterial or fungal infections. But, if you go for it, make sure you get your nails done in a well ventilated room. This will reduce your risk of inhaling the fumes. In fact, even during removal of nail polish, sit in a room where there is proper ventilation. Also, make sure there is no cut or infection in or around your nails.