Having a baby grow inside you is such a beautiful feeling so congratulations! While it is one of the most beautiful moments of a woman’s life it is also a critical time when you need to keep a watch on many things. During pregnancy the mother is responsible for the heath of the baby and her own health. Plus a mother’s body goes through a multitude of changes which is why you need to consume the right foods and avoid foods that can be harmful. A diet rich in protein carbohydrates and healthy fats is considered a healthy diet for