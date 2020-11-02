Having a baby grow inside you is such a beautiful feeling, so congratulations! While it is one of the most beautiful moments of a woman’s life, it is also a critical time when you need to keep a watch on many things. During pregnancy, the mother is responsible for the heath of the baby and her own health. Plus, a mother’s body goes through a multitude of changes, which is why you need to consume the right foods and avoid foods that can be harmful. A diet rich in protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats is considered a healthy diet for a pregnant woman. Also Read - 8 Ways to reduce pregnancy swelling and puffiness

It is also extremely important to understand that there are certain foods that expecting mothers need to avoid. Take a look!

Processed food

For a healthy pregnancy, it is essential to eat a diet high in essential nutrients for you and your baby. Processed food is low in nutrients and high in calories. It also contains sugar and added fats. It might also increase your risk of gestational diabetes and other diseases. Make sure that you stick to proteins and healthy veggies. Also Read - 5 fruits that must be a part of your pregnancy diet

Caffeine

Coffee may help lift your mood, but it can also be risky for expecting mothers. Pregnant women should limit their caffeine intake because it can restrict foetal growth, according to some studies. It is also associated with low birth weight. So, try to limit your intake as much as you can.

Alcohol

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy elevates the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth. It can also cause foetal alcohol syndrome, which can lead to heart defects and intellectual disability in the baby. So, expecting mothers are advised to avoid alcohol completely.

Raw eggs

There are chances that raw eggs can be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. The presence of this bacteria can lead to cramps in the uterus, which in turn can cause premature birth and stillbirth. Make sure you read the label and consult a doctor before including it in your diet.

Undercooked food

Eating undercooked or raw food during pregnancy can be dangerous. It can be harmful to you and your baby. Eating raw meat may make you susceptible to the infection, which can lead to toxoplasmosis. Not only will it harm your baby but cause serious problems like a miscarriage.

Unpasteurized milk

Unpasteurized milk and its products should be avoided as they contain harmful bacteria. It may have deadly consequences. Make sure the milk is slightly boiled before consumption. It will kill germs and prevent disease-causing microbes which can be harmful to the growth of the baby. So, drinking milk is essential, but it should be pasteurized.

Empty calorie foods

Avoid eating foods like cookies, chips, biscuits and candy. These foods are high in sugar and fat and contains no nutrition. Not only is it bad for your health, but it may also sabotage your efforts to maintain a healthy weight.