Pregnancy test timing: Why waiting 6–7 days after a missed period gives accurate results

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When a couple is trying to conceive, it can be a long and emotional wait until a missed period. It is natural to be excited and desire to take a pregnancy test immediately. However, experts say that timing is more important than urgency in terms of obtaining the correct outcome.
Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF expert, Nurture IVF Clinic, states that the results of testing right after a missed period can not be reliable. This is because the pregnancy hormone, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), is still very low during the early days. When the levels are below normal, the test can give a negative result- even when you are pregnant.
According to Dr Archana, "Professionals suggest waiting a minimum of 6-7 days after you miss your period before taking a pregnancy test. At this point, the amount of hCG in the body has grown to the point where it is detectable in a urine test. Conducting tests within this period enhances the probability of obtaining a precise outcome to a great extent."
Patience is important in case you have had unprotected intercourse and your period is late. The test is not to be taken too early as it may cause confusion, stress, and unwarranted disappointment.
"False-negative results are common with testing within 1 to 2 days of a missed period. This does not imply that you are not pregnant; it just means that your body has not yet produced enough hCG to be picked up by the test. This is why doctors recommend an additional few days. It gives your body time to accumulate hormone levels and the test result is more reliable," she added.
When testing at home with a pregnancy kit, you should use the following easy tips:
In case your pregnancy test is positive, consult the doctor. Your physician might redo the test and start explaining to you the further course of pregnancy care. This may involve the prescription of necessary supplements such as iron, folic acid and calcium, as well as frequent check-ups.
Some early symptoms can be a sign of pregnancy, along with a missed period:
Although the urge to know about pregnancy is quite justifiable, premature testing may give false information. A 6-7 day wait period following a missed period allows your body sufficient time to create hCG levels that can be detected, which is more accurate.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Consult a doctor for confirmation and further pregnancy care.
Testing too early can lead to false negatives because.
It is best to wait 6–7 days after a missed period for more accurate results.
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