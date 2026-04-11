Pregnancy test timing: Why waiting 6–7 days after a missed period gives accurate results

Wondering when to take a pregnancy test? Here's why waiting 6 7 days after a missed period improves accuracy and helps avoid false results.

When a couple is trying to conceive, it can be a long and emotional wait until a missed period. It is natural to be excited and desire to take a pregnancy test immediately. However, experts say that timing is more important than urgency in terms of obtaining the correct outcome.

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF expert, Nurture IVF Clinic, states that the results of testing right after a missed period can not be reliable. This is because the pregnancy hormone, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), is still very low during the early days. When the levels are below normal, the test can give a negative result- even when you are pregnant.

When should you take a pregnancy test?

According to Dr Archana, "Professionals suggest waiting a minimum of 6-7 days after you miss your period before taking a pregnancy test. At this point, the amount of hCG in the body has grown to the point where it is detectable in a urine test. Conducting tests within this period enhances the probability of obtaining a precise outcome to a great extent."

Patience is important in case you have had unprotected intercourse and your period is late. The test is not to be taken too early as it may cause confusion, stress, and unwarranted disappointment.

Why can early testing be misleading?

"False-negative results are common with testing within 1 to 2 days of a missed period. This does not imply that you are not pregnant; it just means that your body has not yet produced enough hCG to be picked up by the test. This is why doctors recommend an additional few days. It gives your body time to accumulate hormone levels and the test result is more reliable," she added.

How to take a pregnancy test correctly?

When testing at home with a pregnancy kit, you should use the following easy tips:

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Use the first morning urine, which has the highest level of hCG. Carefully follow the instructions on the test kit It is important to avoid excessive consumption of water before testing because it may dilute the level of hormones.

What to do after a positive test?

In case your pregnancy test is positive, consult the doctor. Your physician might redo the test and start explaining to you the further course of pregnancy care. This may involve the prescription of necessary supplements such as iron, folic acid and calcium, as well as frequent check-ups.

Early signs of pregnancy to watch for

Some early symptoms can be a sign of pregnancy, along with a missed period:

Nausea or vomiting

Fatigue and weakness

Frequent urination

Soreness or heaviness of the breasts.

Although the urge to know about pregnancy is quite justifiable, premature testing may give false information. A 6-7 day wait period following a missed period allows your body sufficient time to create hCG levels that can be detected, which is more accurate.

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