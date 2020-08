Prenatal massages are important not only to get rid of aches and pains but also for healthy featal development. If you have pregnancy sciatica, this can help you avoid the compression of the sciatica nerve. @Shutterstock

When you get pregnant, your body undergoes many changes to accommodate a growing foetus. This can indeed by an overwhelming time for you. You may experience intense food cravings, morning nausea and lethargy on a daily basis. Sometimes, your blood pressure may fluctuate, you may get gestational diabetes and also have trouble breathing. Other than this, swollen ankles, trouble sleeping, and heartburn may cause you distress. Backache is also a common occurrence during this time. But some women also experience sciatica pain during their pregnancy. Also Read - Pregnancy may make you susceptible to urinary tract infections: Avoid this condition naturally

This is basically a shooting pain that originates in your hips and radiates down your foot. It happens when your sciatic nerve is compressed. This nerve runs below the uterus and it may get compressed when the growing foetus pushes against it. At times, this pain can be so severe, that it may be a problem for you to walk around, sit or even lie down. Since during this time, pain medications are usually not allowed, you can try to get relief from this pain naturally. Also Read - High BP during pregnancy may up your risk of heart disease: Here’s how to keep it under control

Symptoms of pregnancy sciatica pain

If you have this condition, you will experience pain on one side of your buttocks or leg. It may be continuous or occasional. This sharp or burning pain may radiate from the buttocks down the back of your thigh and on to the foot. You may also experience numbness or weakness in the affected leg and difficulty walking, standing, or sitting. Pregnancy sciatica is a temporary condition, and, at any other time, your doctor would have prescribed an over-the-counter pain reliever. But these non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are usually the last resort during pregnancy as it can cause certain complications. Therefore, here are a few natural remedies for this condition. Also Read - Expecting moms must stay away from marijuana: It can lead to sleep disorders in their kids and more

Get regular prenatal massages

Prenatal massages are important not only to get rid of aches and pains but also for healthy fetal development. If you have pregnancy sciatica, this can help you avoid the compression of the sciatica nerve. Regular deep tissue massages, especially on the hip and lower back, will help. But get the massage done by a professional and under the guidance of your doctor to avoid complications.

Stay physically active

Regular exercise during this time can offer relief from sciatica pain. It will reduce inflammation, improve blood flow and realigning your joints and muscles. During pregnancy, your body secrets a hormone called relaxin. This loosens your ligaments to allows your pelvic girdle to spread more easily in preparation of a normal delivery. This may also cause sciatica pain. But exercise can help significantly. But be sure to consult your doctor before starting your fitness routine.

Take magnesium supplements

The mineral magnesium corrects nerve function. You can have this in the form of supplements or source it from foods. Alternatively, you can also use magnesium oil to massage your legs. This promotes nerve regeneration and decreases inflammatory response.

Adopt prenatal yoga

This can offer relieve from sciatic nerve pain. However, you need to first consult your doctor and the proceed. Once you get the go-ahead from your doctor, you can join a certified prenatal yoga class.