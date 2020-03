Pregnancy is a sensitive time for a woman. Her body goes through many changes and her mood sees extreme fluctuations at times. All this is due to fluctuating hormones. Though this is an exciting time, sometimes, it may also bring along with it some health complications. You need to be prepared for this if you are planning to get pregnant in the near future. Most women sail through their pregnancy without ever facing any problem. But unfortunately, this is not true for everyone. Therefore, you need to be aware of the health complications that may arise as a result of your pregnancy.

Ectopic Pregnancy

If you have this condition, it means that fertilized egg remains in your fallopian tubes instead of moving to your uterus. This happens in the first few weeks of your pregnancy itself. But it may sometimes be discovered much later. You will experience pain along one side of the body, nausea, bleeding, general weakness and pain in the abdomen. You doctor will, most probably, ask you to undergo a pelvic exam and an ultrasound test. Sometimes he may also ask you to go in for laparoscopic surgery to remove the embryo.

Preeclampsia

This is a condition where you experience high blood pressure levels along with an increase in protein levels in your urine. It can be a dangerous complication and it usually happens towards the end of your second trimester or the beginning of your third trimester. You may experience abdominal pain, nausea, reduced urination, blurry vision, headaches, weight gain and dizziness among others. In severe cases, your doctor may induce labour or recommend a C-section. This condition can he fatal for both mother and child.

Gestational Diabetes

You may suddenly exhibit high blood sugar levels during your pregnancy. This is gestational diabetes. This usually happens during the 24th to 28th weeks of pregnancy. You may have to undergo a glucose screening test. Your risk of gestational diabetes goes up if you had this in an earlier pregnancy, are obese or have a family history of diabetes. This is not a very serious condition, and, in most cases, things go back to normal after delivery.