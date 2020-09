Incontinence is the involuntary loss of urine, which many women experience during and after pregnancy. It can be embarrassing and lead to social inconvenience. There are many causes behind this including age and weight. For some women, it may present a mild inconvenience while for others it may e severe. Sometimes, this may continue even after childbirth. One of the causes of this condition is an increase in the pressure on the bladder because of the growing foetus. This overwhelms the bladder sphincter and pelvic floor and urine leaks out as a result. Sometimes, it gets so bad that you may leak even when coughing or sneezing. This is stress incontinence, where the bladder sphincter does not function well enough to hold in urine. At times, an overactive bladder, so common during pregnancy, may also cause this condition. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their first child: 5 things first-time moms need to know

You may experience incontinence after delivery because childbirth may weaken the pelvic floor muscles and cause an overactive bladder. It may also damage the nerves that control the bladder and cause changes to the urethra and bladder. Sometimes, urinary tract infections and underlying health conditions like diabetes and multiple sclerosis may also cause urinary incontinence in pregnant women. If you experience this condition, you must consult a doctor and follow his advice. At the same time, you may also try to control this condition naturally. You can do this by making some lifestyle changes. Here we tell you how.

Kegels help

These are exercises that are designed to make your pelvic floor strong. You can safely perform this before, during and after your pregnancy. Kegels are easy to do and you can perform it anywhere. All you need to do is focus on the muscles you use to hold in urine. Squeeze them for ten seconds as if you are holding your urine. Relax and release. You can do as many sets of these exercises as you like in a day but 5 sets must be the minimum. This will help.

Retrain your bladder

To do this, you need to maintain a bladder diary. Just note down when you leak and when you go to the toilet. This will help you to plan your trips to the toilet. It is all about retraining your bladder to hold more urine by extending time between trips. Try and hold for 15 minutes initially and then gradually extend the period of time you hold your urine.

Avoid sugary beverages

Sugary, carbonated and caffeinated drinks will make you go to the toilet more frequently. Try and avoid these beverages. Instead, sip on water and healthy drinks.

Have more fibre-rich foods

You can deal with your pregnancy incontinence by taking care of your diet. Make sure you include a lot of fiber-rich foods to your daily diet. This will ensure smooth bowel movement and help you avoid constipation, which puts stress on your pelvic floor. This will help greatly.

Maintain an ideal weight

If you are obese, you are more likely to face this problem. Extra weight, especially abdominal fat, puts more pressure on your bladder. Aim to maintain an ideal weight during pregnancy and try to lose the excess weight after delivery. This will help with incontinence after pregnancy.