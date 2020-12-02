If you’re pregnant, it is advisable to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid exposure to extreme winter weather and the germs.

Winter can bring a lot of challenges for pregnant ladies. The cold weather can make you susceptible to a plethora of infections like flu, common cold, cough and more. It can also increase pains and aches, and the worst thing is that you can’t take medicines during this period. Therefore, you need to take special care to keep your immunity at its best to avoid these infections. Also Read - Early birth linked to 'greater risk of hospital visits during childhood'

Pregnancy care during the winter season should include eating the right food to keep yourself and your baby healthy by providing the essential nutrients, wearing the right type of garments to protect yourself from cold winds and keeping your skin hydrated to prevent dryness. Also Read - Why babies kick in the womb and when it starts?

Here are some expert-suggested tips for pregnant women to take care of themselves and their unborn baby during the winter months: Also Read - Maternal Iron Deficiency: Understanding the adverse effect of anaemia in pregnancy

Frequently apply creams and lotions

Cold, dry winter air can rob your skin off its natural moisture and oils. As your abdomen expands, the skin will be stretched and stretching of dry skin can be painful. In addition, it will leave more stretch marks. Therefore, it is recommended to frequently apply creams, lotions ad soothing oils to keep your skin hydrated.

Eat a fruit-rich diet

Sticking to a balanced diet including lots of fruits can help in keeping your immune system strong. Indian gooseberry, commonly called amla, is very high Vitamin C, which is well known for its role in supporting a healthy immune system. Amla juice can help ease morning sickness, reduce nausea, constipation and other tell-tale signs of pregnancy. Seasonal vegetables like spinach, fenugreek leaves, and green onions are also immune-boosting foods.

Drink plenty of water

The chilly weather often makes people forget to drink water, which is not good especially for pregnant women. Dehydration during pregnancy can lead to lower levels of amniotic fluid, which can result in preterm labour as well as affect the production of breast milk. As the air is dry, your body needs extra water during winters. Water is the best way to keep the system hydrated, but you can supplement with coconut water and juices.

Get a Flu Vaccine

Getting a flu shot during pregnancy can protect both you and your baby from flu. Experts say it can protect your newborn against flu for up to six months after the birth. Having the flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of flu-associated acute respiratory infection in pregnant women. Don’t worry! The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has declared that flu vaccine is safe for expectant mothers and unborn babies.

Avoid hair treatments

Pregnant women should avoid hair treatments like straightening or colouring during this time of period as the chemicals in salon products might harm the unborn baby. Hair colouring products may contain lead, which can be extremely poisonous. Lead poisoning during pregnancy has been linked to stunted foetal development and premature birth.

Keep your feet warm

Exposure to cold weather can lead to poor circulation, which can cause chilblains – painful inflammation of small blood vessels in your skin. This can cause itching, red patches, swelling and blistering on your hands and feet. To avoid this, keep your feet well covered, warmed and protected. If you are already suffering from chilblains, soaking your feet in warm water may help soothe the pain and discomfort.

Stay Indoors as Much as Possible

Pregnancy can make your body more sensitive and vulnerable to diseases. Therefore, it is advisable to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid exposure to extreme weather conditions and the germs. Also, make sure to wash your hands regularly to avoid germs, for the safety of the baby in the womb. It is not safe to go for a walk when it is severely cold outside. Instead, substitute it with some indoor exercises.