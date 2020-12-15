A flu shot during pregnancy can be termed as a smart move. Yes that’s right! It is absolutely safe to get it if you are a mummy-to-be. This vaccination will not only protect the mother but even the baby as well. Getting a flu shot will help you keep influenza that is flu at bay and avoid dangerous complications like pneumonia. So don’t miss that shot during pregnancy. Are you a would-be-mother? Haven’t thought of taking a flu shot yet? Then it is the right time to consult your doctor and take it. Influenza (flu) can invite severe illness in