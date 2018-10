Some new mothers or first time mums become perplexed when they are wheeled into the labour room to shave off the pubic hair. We understand this happens because nobody informs a mother beforehand that shaving of the pubic hair is actually a part of the labour process and labour management. The support staffs present in the hospital will be there to gently remove the pubic hair from the area. This is done to get a clear view of the vaginal area during child birth. It is more helpful in caesarean deliveries.

Here are some benefits of shaving pubic hair during pregnancy

The pubic area is the region where microbes tend to thrive and grow. If the area is not cleared during pregnancy it can give rise to infection in the baby. Removing pubic hair makes it easier to stop this from happening as keeping the area clean becomes easier.

As mentioned earlier, it provides for a better view during labour.

Trimming or shaving the hair reduces sweating and moisture retention in the private areas, thus making it easier to keep clean.

Since there is also some amount of bleeding involved during delivery so when blood gets stuck in the pubic hair it might get difficult to clean.

On the flip side of the coin, here are some risks that you should keep in mind

If unsterilized tools are used and hygienic conditions are not observed, it can lead to infections.

When shaved hair grows back, there is often an itching and sometimes prickly sensation which can cause a lot of discomfort around the healing sutures.

If the shaving is done carelessly it can lead to small bumps in the skin which can be very painful.

It is always better to get it done by an expert that doing it yourself as your baby-bump can block your view. Ideally, you should not shave your hair seven days before the delivery. You can either do a home waxing or use trimming scissors to clip the hairs. However, if you are not getting it done at the hospital but at home, remember to maintain the standards of hygiene to make sure you don’t suffer from any kind of infection.