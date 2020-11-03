Bitter gourd — also known as bitter melon or Momordica charantia or karela in India —is known for its incomparable health benefits but still it gets a bad rep due to its bitter taste. Packed with protein carbohydrates calcium iron phosphorus magnesium manganese folate vitamin A vitamin C and several B vitamins bitter gourd can benefit your health in many ways. What’s more this vegetable (it’s actually a fruit though) is high in dietary fibre and low in calories. However pregnant women are recommended not to consume bitter gourd. Below are some risks associated with consuming bitter gourd during your