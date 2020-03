In general, you should gain about 1 to 2 kilograms during the first trimester, and 0.5 kilogram a week during the rest of your pregnancy. @Shutterstock

If you’re pregnant, eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, along with exercise is important for both you and your developing baby. Your baby needs nutrients to grow at a healthy rate. It’s true, a pregnant woman needs some extra calories, but you don’t have to eat for two. So, the question is – How much calories you need?

The average pregnant woman needs about 300 extra calories a day. This will help her maintain weight gain during pregnancy. For most pregnant women, the right amount of calories is:

1,800 calories per day in the 1st trimester

2,200 calories per day in the 2nd trimester

2,400 calories per day in the 3rd trimester

Women carrying twins may need between 3,000 and 3,500 calories a day.

How much weight you should gain during pregnancy?

It’s important to gain the right amount of weight when you’re expecting to prevent any pregnancy complications. If you had average weight before getting pregnant, you should gain somewhere between 25 to 35 pounds (11.5 to 16 kilograms) after becoming pregnant.

Underweight women will need to gain more 28 to 40 pounds (13 to 18 kilograms). Overweight women may need to gain 15 to 25 pounds (7 to 11 kilograms). You need to gain more weight if you are carrying twins. Women who are expecting twins gain 37 to 54 pounds (16.5 to 24.5 kilograms) during pregnancy.

In general, you should gain about 1 to 2 kilograms during the first trimester, and 0.5 kilogram a week during the rest of your pregnancy.

The amount of weight gain during pregnancy may depend on your pre-pregnancy weight. Some women gain weight quickly during their pregnancy. But some are already overweight when they get pregnant. If you’re overweight, your doctor may advice you to lose weight. But in most cases, women should not go on a diet or try to lose weight during pregnancy. Instead focus on eating the right foods and staying active.

Too much weight gain during pregnancy may cause problems for you and your baby. Always talk to your doctor when planning your pregnancy diet.