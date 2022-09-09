Top 7 Superfoods Moms-To-Be Should Eat For Healthy Pregnancy

Expecting a baby? Here are 7 superfoods pregnant women must add to your diet to ensure that your baby has the best possible start in life.

Nutrition is the cornerstone of a healthy body. Maintaining high energy levels, feeling optimistic, and depending on a well-balanced & nutrient-dense diet which is even more crucial during pregnancy.

To support a healthy pregnancy, your body needs specific macro & micronutrients. What you eat, your baby eats, and your baby needs specific nutrients to grow all those tiny organs properly. Here is a list of the top seven pregnancy superfoods to ensure your baby has the best possible start in life:

Avocado

Avocados are high in monounsaturated fatty acids, which help develop your baby's skin and brain. They're also high in vitamin K, vitamin B (notable folate), potassium, copper, vitamin E, vitamin C, and antioxidants, which help prevent certain congenital disabilities. It can be easily incorporated into your diet with a side of guacamole and chips or a chicken avocado salad.

Avocados are a great choice during pregnancy due to their high content of healthy fats and potassium. Healthy fats help develop a child's tissues, and folate may help prevent neural tube defects, which are developmental abnormalities of the brain and spine, such as spina bifida.

Broccoli and dark leafy greens

Broccoli and dark green vegetables like kale and spinach contain abundant nutrients. Even if you don't like them, they can be squirrelled into all kinds of dishes. Fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, calcium, iron, folate, and potassium are all present. They're a bonanza of green goodness.

Broccoli has numerous health benefits, including aiding in healthy vision and maintaining normal blood pressure. It is also high in Vitamin A minerals, which can help with bone growth and immune system strength.

Dried fruit

Dried fruit is a portable and nutrient-dense alternative to fresh fruit, which is essential in your pregnancy diet. Nuts are high in calories, fibre, and various vitamins and have the same nutritional value as fresh fruit.

They also have nutrients and minerals such as folate, iron, and potassium. Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, dates, chia seeds, watermelon seeds, and pumpkin seeds are the best sources of dense nutrition. It will also help to reduce the risk of premature labour and aid in the development of a baby.

Legumes

Legumes are rich in protein, fibre, iron, calcium, and folate, which your body requires more during pregnancy. Folate, an important B vitamin (B9), is essential for you and your baby, especially during the first trimester and even before that.

Legumes are generally high in magnesium & potassium. Consider including legumes in your diet by eating hummus on whole grain toast, black beans in a taco salad, or lentil curry.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes aren't only deliciously cooked in a variety of ways, but they are also high in beta carotene, a plant compound that your body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for the healthy growth of a baby.

Sweet potatoes are an excellent plant-based source of beta carotene and fibre. Fibre keeps you fuller for longer periods, lowers blood sugar spikes, and improves digestive health.

Eggs

Those incredible, edible eggs are the ultimate health food, containing a small amount of almost every nutrient you require. A large egg has approximately 80 calories, high-quality protein, fat, and numerous vitamins and minerals.

Eggs are good sources of choline, which is essential during pregnancy. It aids in the development of the baby's brain and helps to prevent developmental abnormalities of the brain and spine.

Dairy products

To meet the needs of your growing baby, you should consume more protein and calcium during pregnancy. Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yoghurt should be considered. Casein & whey are two high-quality protein sources found in dairy products. Dairy is the best source of calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, magnesium, and zinc in the diet.

Yoghurt, particularly Greek yoghurt, has more calcium than most other dairy products and is particularly beneficial. Some varieties also contain probiotic bacteria, which help with digestion.

Your growing child is eager to slurp up all the nutrient-dense foods from a well-balanced diet of whole grains, fruits & vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Your diet plays a crucial role in the child's growth and lays the foundation of a child's health.

The article is written by Dr Priyanka Gupta Manglik, a practising gynecologist at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lucknow.