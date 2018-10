There may come a time during your pregnancy when you aren’t sure if you can take your regular over-the-counter medication. Some of the best known medications from your local drug storemay not be safe to take during pregnancyor their effects on your baby may not be known. Inspite of this fact at times pregnant women take these off the counter medicines.

When you meet with your doctor to confirm you’re pregnant, ask what medicines are safe to take. In fact even when you are trying to get pregnant you must avoid some medicines.

Also, tell your doctor about any alternative medicines or supplements you have been taking and if you get any new prescriptions while you’re pregnant, make sure the people who prescribe them know that you’re pregnant. Sometimes you could be having a problem for which you will have to continue taking medicine during pregnancy for example if you are asthmatic, diabetic, hypo or hyperthyroid, epileptic then you need to continue medicines but your doctor might have to switch over to safer options.

The problem caused by medicines taken by the mother is that they can cross the placenta and enter the baby’s bloodstream. This is because the medicine particles are small enough to cross the placental barrier along with the nutrients needed for the baby’s development. The effect any medicine has on the developing baby depends on the medicine itself and the trimester of pregnancy.

The first trimester (first three months of pregnancy) is the period of greatest risk for the baby. This is because during this stage the baby’s organs are developing. Medicines taken during this time have the potential to affect this development, which could result in malformations or birth defects.

During the second trimester (next three months) medicines can interfere mainly with the development of the baby’s nervous system.

Medicines taken in the final three months of pregnancy can cause problems for the baby’s proper growth and in the later weeks may lead to complications for the baby during birth.

Medicines taken by the mother can also indirectly affect the baby by causing unwanted changes in the mother’s body or her womb. Some medicines can cause contractions of the womb, which may lead to premature labour.

Some common problems faced during pregnancy:-

Constipation:

Try dietary measures such as drinking more fluids and eating more fibre first. If these are not effective, there are over-the-counter laxatives that can be taken in pregnancy safest being lactulose. Bulking agents such as ispaghula, bran are safe.

Heartburn and indigestion

Antacids are generally safe.

Headache or backache

Try non-drug methods first. A head massage can help relieve headache, while backache can be eased by gentle stretching to relieve tight muscles, or a soak in a warm bath. Paracetamol is generally regarded as safe for short-term use in all three trimesters. It is widely used in all stages of pregnancy for pain relief and reducing fever. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen are not recommended during pregnancy.

Cough

Soothing cough mixtures such as simple linctus, or sucking lozenges containing honey or glycerol to coat the throat, are the safest option to reduce coughing. Consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking any cough syrups during pregnancy