Risks of Getting Pregnant Too Soon After C-Section

The more time you take for recovery and healing after having a C-Section, the less likely complications will arise.

Cesarean delivery (C-section) is one major surgery that requires a lot of precision and skill as it is matter of life and death of the mother and her baby. The recovery process for a C-section surgery takes a long time after a successful procedure. Sometimes, new mothers can encounter heavy bleeding, infection, or bladder and bowel injuries which can put their health at risk. In this article, Dr. Nagaveni R, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR, Bangalore, talks about the risks of conceiving too soon after a cesarean delivery, and when one can plan for pregnancy after C-section.

Becoming pregnant after a C-Section

Women who have had a C-section are just as likely as women who have given birth vaginally. Doctors advise waiting at least six weeks after a C-section before having sex and using birth control for at least six to 18 months postpartum.

The more time you take for recovery and healing, the less likely complications will arise. However, even if you become pregnant before the recommended time frame, you can still have a healthy pregnancy. Talk to your doctor about proper prenatal care early and often.

How long should you wait to conceive after having a C-section?

Many doctors recommend that women should wait 18 to 24 months after giving birth before trying to conceive again, but this is especially true if you had a C-section. This period of rest enables your body to heal and recover from surgery.

If you're over 35, you might not want to wait more than a year or two to have another child because fertility problems tend to worsen with age. Consult your doctor if you want to space your pregnancies close together due to your age or for other reasons. If you had a healthy pregnancy, you may be able to start trying to conceive again sooner.

Is it possible to have a natural birth after C-Section?

Depending on the medical history, the doctor will give the suited recommendation if you need to undergo another C-section or attempt a vaginal birth after a caesarean delivery. If you want to have a vaginal birth, the doctors will work with you to make that happen. If you've had one or more previous caesarean deliveries, vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) may be a safe option. Shorter recovery time and a lower risk of surgical complications are two potential advantages. But it is not advisable for everyone.

For example, the more C-sections you have, the more likely it is that your uterus will rupture. Each C-section increases the risk of scar tissue formation, heavy bleeding, and placental problems.

The type of C-section scar (or scars) you have may also have an impact on your ability to have VBAC:

Transverse: This is the most common type of cut, and it is made from side to side across the lower part of the uterus.

Low vertical: Cut across the lower part of the uterus in an up-and-down motion.

High vertical: Once considered the gold standard for caesareans, this up-and-down cut across the upper part of the uterus is now considered risky and is usually reserved for extremely preterm deliveries.

Conclusion

There are benefits and drawbacks to both vaginal and caesarean deliveries. After a previous C-section, deciding how to deliver your next child can be difficult. Consult your doctor as they can help weigh the risks of a repeat C-section against your desire to have more children.

In general, the longer you wait between pregnancies, the healthier you will be, but this does not mean that two pregnancies close together are always dangerous or should be avoided. When in doubt, consult your doctor and come up with a plan together.