Puberty, Menstruation, Ovulation: Understand The Basics Of Fertility

What happens to the body during puberty, menstruation? How the reproductive system functions? All about fertility explained here.

In the below article, Dr. Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, explains everything you need to know about fertility.

Women are born with a finite number of eggs and healthier eggs tend to be released earlier in the reproductive life span. Men tend to produce sperm about every 3 months throughout their lives. Both are required for healthy conception to occur. Fertility is the natural capacity to conceive a child and is not only limited to women. Both males and females should be aware of it and speak to their doctors in case they have any queries regarding the same. Here, we help you to know about the basic concept of fertility.

What is puberty?

It can be described as the time when a child reaches sexual maturity. Here, hormone levels in the body like estrogen and progesterone in girls and testosterone in boys increase owing to which physical and emotional changes can be noticed. Puberty usually happens between ages 8-13 when it comes to girls and 10-15 for boys. It is a known fact that when girls reach puberty, they get their menses.

Menstruation

The menstrual cycle is a naturally occurring monthly process that helps to prepare one's body for pregnancy. It includes the release of an egg from the ovaries (called ovulation), hormonal changes, and shedding of the thickened uterine wall through bleeding (called menstruation or period). There is a taboo attached to menstruation and also various myths surrounding it. It will be imperative for you to speak to the fertility consultant and report any abnormal changes in your menses. Regular periods between puberty and menopause will be a sign that one's body is working normally.

Some women experience problems with menstruation, such as irregular or heavy, painful periods which can indicate underlying health issues such as endometriosis or Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). A large number of women also encounter premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms before periods like cramping, abdominal pain, headache, tender breasts, and cravings. To keep menstrual problems at bay, track your periods, change your pad from time to time, to avoid infections wipe from front to back, and report extreme pain during menstruation to the fertility assistant.

You need to get that much-needed awareness regarding fertility: You need to be aware of menstruation, and your ovulation, and then plan any sexual activity to conceive.

Infertility is a matter of concern for women and men

Infertility means not being able to become pregnant after 1 year of having regular intercourse. It is a common occurrence, and many people experience it. Female infertility is seen due to problems with ovulation. Ovulation problems arise owing to hormone imbalances from a variety of causes. Erectile dysfunction is one of the causes in a man wherein he cannot get or keep an erection (get hard) for sex. Without an erection, it is difficult for a man to release sperm inside the vagina and, the woman will not be able to conceive. Even sperm damage can cause male infertility. Moreover, if the tubes through which sperm travel get blocked then the sperm cannot fertilize an egg. Those with infertility can opt for ARTs like IVF, egg freezing, and intrauterine insemination (IUI) only after speaking to a fertility consultant.