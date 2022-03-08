Prenatal Infections: Causes, Types, Symptoms, Complications

Prenatal infections can impact the health of the fetus and newborn. Do not ignore the red flags and seek immediate medical attention.

Prenatal infections, also known maternal infections during pregnancy, can increase the risk of a preterm birth, and lead to serious heath complications in the newborn such as organ damage, developmental delay, and even death. Here, we will be talking about some common types of prenatal infections, and related complications, if not treated on time.

To learn more about prenatal infections, we spoke to Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar. Excerpts follow:

What causes prenatal infections?

Prenatal infections happen due to bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, or other microorganisms that enter the body via the mother's vagina or cervix. These infections can be seen anytime during pregnancy, but some are more likely to happen early on.

Common prenatal infections to look out for

Bacterial Vaginosis (BV): It causes abnormal vaginal discharge. It happens when there is an imbalance between good and bad bacteria in the vagina. Good bacteria help keep the vagina healthy and will keep bacterial infections at bay.

This is a sexually transmitted disease that is seen due to a bacterium called chlamydia. It is usually spread from one person to another through sexual contact. Most people with CT have no signs or symptoms. But you will be shocked to know that it can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), causing ectopic pregnancy, and even scarring of fallopian tubes.

This is a type of bacteria that lives naturally in the human intestines. GBS can be passed from one individual to another via sex or childbirth. Though GBS may not cause any major issues, if left untreated it can cause illness in newborns.

This is a commonly known viral infection that impacts the skin and mucous membranes. HSV-2 is also called genital herpes. HSV-2 can be passed from person to person via unprotected oral or anal sex.

It is a no-brainer that it is a virus that leads to liver infection. The virus tends to spread via sex with an infected person without using a condom, and by direct contact with infected blood. Are you aware? If you have hepatitis B or happens to get infected during pregnancy, you can pass the infection on to your baby at birth.

The hepatitis C virus infects the liver. Many people with hepatitis C have no symptoms and are unaware they are infected. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infected blood. Then, the baby can also be tested to check if he/she is infected.

The last word

Pregnant women should not ignore any red flags and seek immediate medical attention. After all, it's about you and the baby's health and you can't take things lightly. If you develop prenatal infections during pregnancy, speak to your doctor so that you can manage them with ease.