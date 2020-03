Women in their 30s and 40s are more likely to become pregnant with twins, say experts.

The rate of twin births is increasing as more women wait to start their families or turn to infertility treatments. The older you get, the greater is the likelihood of having a twin pregnancy. Women in their 30s and 40s are more likely to become pregnant with twins, say experts.

A twin pregnancy is a double blessing, but it also means a lot of care and attention. Because twin pregnancy can carry greater risks than singleton pregnancies. Having twins, but don’t know what to expect and how to prepare? Help is here. We bring to you some tips that can help you stay happy and healthy during your pregnancy. Have a look –

Make sure to have enough folic acid

Women expecting twins may need more folic acid. Folic acid can reduce risk of neural tube birth defects such as spina bifida. Health experts recommend 1 milligram of folic acid per day for twin pregnancies. For singleton pregnancies, it is 0.4 milligrams.

Increase your calorie intake

In a singleton pregnancy, expecting moms need about an extra 300 calories a day to grow a healthy baby. For twin pregnancy, this caloric recommendation goes to 600 calories extra per day (300 for each baby).

Know the recommended weight gain

Women carrying twins also need to gain more weight than those having singleton pregnancy. A woman of normal weight should gain about 37 to 54 pounds (16.5 to 24.5 kilograms) during a twin pregnancy. Gaining less than the recommended kilos can increase risk of preterm delivery and low birthweight.

Get plenty of rest

Being pregnant is tiring, and those expecting twins may feel even more. Get plenty of rest and do not let the pregnancy-related anxiety take a toll on your health and wellbeing.

Start preparation early

Full term for twins is 37 weeks, but you may also go into labour earlier. Experts say the more babies you carry, the earlier you’re going to deliver. So, get ready early.

Start looking for support

According to researchers, moms of multiples are more likely to have moderate or severe postpartum depressive symptoms than moms who had singletons.

Many women who are carrying twins have also struggled with miscarriage and infertility in the past. This can put more stress on them. Building up a support system can help deal with stress. Take help from a family member or friend or hire a babysitter. Connect with online communities for moms of multiples.