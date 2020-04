Yes, it is OK to swim if you have a healthy pregnancy. Doctors usually recommend women who are having healthy pregnancy to do some exercise. Swimming could be a great choice to work toward your goal of 30 minutes of prenatal exercise a day. However, if swimming is new to you, talk to your doctor, physiotherapist or midwife first.

Swimming is a great workout as it makes you move your whole body against the resistance of the water. It gets your heart pumping, strengthens muscles, builds endurance and improve cardiovascular health. Swimming is particularly good for pregnant women, as the water helps to support their extra weight. It can be a real treat, especially in the third trimester. Swimming is a good exercise during pregnancy because it-

helps to keep you fit

makes you feel better about your changing body

Reduces morning sickness

Improves blood circulation

boosts heart and lung function

increases muscle tone and strength

builds endurance

relieves ankle and foot swelling

burns calories, helping in weight gain management

promotes good sleep

relieves feeling of tiredness

eases aches and pains

keeps you cool

Improves your labour and delivery experience

What you should not be doing

There are certain things that you should keep in mind if you’re going to take up swimming during pregnancy.

Swimming in a chlorinated pool may not do any harm to you or your baby. However, you shouldn’t swim after your waters have broken. Even if you are a seasoned swimmer, start slowly and gradually increase your sessions. But don’t over-exert yourself. Also make sure you warm up and cool down gradually.

Unlike other forms of exercise, swimming makes you feel cool and relaxing. Try strokes that you enjoy and feel comfortable. Floating on your back can really make you feel good but be careful not to arch your back.

In case you are having any pain at the front of your pelvis, avoid breaststroke. It may make the pain worse. If you experience any unusual symptoms such as pain or bleeding, stop your swimming sessions. Check with your doctor or midwife.