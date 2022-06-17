- Health A-Z
For women who are trying to conceive, knowing everything about pregnancy kit is very crucial. When you're trying to conceive and aren't getting your periods, the first thing you should do is take a pregnancy test at home before heading to the doctor. Because of its accuracy and ease of use, taking a pregnancy test at home is becoming more popular. Read this article further to know everything about pregnancy kit and tests.
Home pregnancy test kits, as the name implies, use a simple test to determine whether or not you are pregnant. These kits may be found at any local chemist shop or on the internet. These test kits may be purchased without a prescription and used to check for pregnancy in the privacy of your own home.
The amount of a hormone known as Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) in the urine is measured with these at-home kits. These tests, unlike laboratory pregnancy tests, are qualitative tests that merely evaluate the presence of the hormone and show whether the test is positive or negative.
Pregnancy tests indicate the level of hCG in your body. HCG can be traced in the urine or blood. As this hormone takes time to increase its level in your body, early pregnancy tests can be negative. Your body produces more hCG each passing day throughout early pregnancy. As the weeks pass, your body will produce more hCG, making it more probable that a pregnancy test will come back positive.
The level of hCG in your urine or blood is detected by pregnancy tests. Reactive paper detects the presence of hCG in a urine test. A +sign, vertical lines, or even the word "pregnancy" may appear as a result. A positive result can appear in different ways, depending on the test. You should read the guidelines that comes with the product to know how a positive result looks like. There will be a control window that appears first throughout the test. If you see a sign in this window, it means the test is running. Keep in mind that the processing time for different brands of tests will vary.
Always test yourself by the first pee when you wake up in the morning, regardless of which pregnancy testing kit you purchase. The rationale for this is that it is the most intense, and your chances of receiving a positive response are higher if you take the test during this time. Here's what the test findings signify, which are presented in the center of the stick/strip.
There are several instances where the results of a test you took may not be accurate. The following are some examples of situations when it can happen
The article is contributed by Dr. Thejaswini J, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Electronic City, Bangalore.
