A sore throat is an inflammation of the throat that causes painful, dry, or scratchy feeling which often worsens when you swallow. Mostly it is caused by viral infections (cold and flu) and sometimes bacterial infections. However, sore throat can also result from acid reflux, allergies (dust and pollen), muscle strain in the throat, exposure to chemicals or pollutants, and sinusitis. Most sore throats go away on their own within a few days. But strep throat—which is caused by bacteria— need to be treated with antibiotics, such as penicillin. If you’re pregnant and experiencing a sore throat, treatment of this common ailment can be more complex because there are a lot of things you can’t take during this time. We have some best home remedies for treating a sore throat during pregnancy. Also Read - 72% pregnant women with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: Study

But first let’s understand the common causes of sore throat during pregnancy. When you’re pregnant, your immune system lowers its strength slightly, so your body won’t reject your developing baby. This makes your body more susceptible to infections, including cold and flu that causes sore throat. Changes in estrogen and progesterone levels during pregnancy can also cause a sore throat along with other symptoms, such as nausea and headache. A heartburn or acid reflux is also a common pregnancy symptom, and it can also give you a sore throat. Fortunately, simple home treatments ease most sore throats. Also Read - 8 Ways to reduce pregnancy swelling and puffiness

A sore throat during pregnancy is usually not a cause of concern. But if it is accompanied by fever, chills, and a severe sense of malaise, it could be the flu and you should see your doctor right away. If it is strep throat, which is a severe form of sore throat caused by bacteria, you may require a doctor’s visit. Also Read - 5 fruits that must be a part of your pregnancy diet

If your sore throat is just a minor irritant, it can be managed with some home remedies that are safe for the baby too. So, try these 5 natural remedies for sore throat during pregnancy:

Gargle with Warm Salt Water

This is one of the safest home remedies for sore throat during pregnancy. Gargling with warm salt water can help clear your throat of irritants and loosen the mucus, which helps soothe your sore throat. Also, salt helps draw out the excess moisture from the swollen tissues, which reduces inflammation. What’s more, salt has antiseptic and antimicrobial properties that can restrict bacterial growth. Gargle with warm salt water at least 3 times a day to get relief from sore throat.

Drink Warm Turmeric Milk

Research has shown that curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric, to be highly effective in reducing inflammation. Plus, turmeric has analgesic properties that can help reduce pain in the throat. Drinking warm turmeric milk 2 times daily to get rid of the irritating pain.

Treat with Apple Cider Vinegar Solution

Mix 1 tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and drink this solution twice a day. You can also add a little honey to it. Alternatively, you can mix 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water and gargle with this solution 2 to 3 times a day.

Apple cider vinegar are acidic, but they become alkaline when consumed. Most viruses cannot thrive in alkaline environments. Because of its alkalizing effect, apple cider vinegar is regarded as an effective remedy for sore throat.

Have Ginger Tea After a Meal

If acid reflux is the cause of your sore throat, ginger is a good remedy. Ginger contains active components such as volatile oils and phenolic compounds that help neutralize the stomach acids and relieve acidity during pregnancy. In addition, it can also combat nausea and vomiting that often accompany acidity. Further, ginger has antioxidant, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Drink warm ginger tea after eating a meal but limit the intake to 2 cups a day.