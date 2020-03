As far as possible avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands. © Shutterstock

The coronavirus outbreak is getting worse with more and more people being infected with coronavirus globally. Health officials across the globe have issued many guidelines to help people stay safe during this outbreak. Pregnant women were specially alerted to follow the basic guidelines after the deathly virus infected a newborn in China last month. The virus infected the baby just 30 hours after delivery.

The mother was tested positive for the virus before she gave birth. This was suspected as a case of mother-to-child transmission of the novel coronavirus, but no study has confirmed it yet. As this case surfaces, experts have advised pregnant women to be more vigilant to prevent coronavirus infections. During pregnancy, a woman’s immune system changes, making her more susceptible to respiratory infections.

As there is no vaccination for the novel coronavirus, pregnant women, and those around her, can take these established precautions to reduce the risk of infections.

Practice good hand hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap, particularly after going to the toilet and before eating food. Rub your hands for at least 20 seconds while washing. You may use alcohol-based hand rub as an alternative.

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

Use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. In case you are carry any tissue, cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow. Throw the tissue into a bin and then wash your hands afterwards. Suggest others around you to do the same.

Do not touch your face with unclean hands

As far as possible avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.

Stay away from people with fever and cough

Try to stay one metre away from people who have respiratory illnesses, including fever and cough. As coronavirus is a viral infection, close proximity to an infected person can put you at risk of contracting the disease.

Avoid Crowded Places

Since, you don’t know who may have been exposed to this virus, it is better to just avoid going to crowded places. In case you have to go, change your clothes and wash after returning home. Do not forget to wash your hands with soap and water after you reach home.