Eating healthy and nutritious food is very important during pregnancy. But one should be cautious about what to eat and avoid during pregnancy. There are several foods that are not good to be consumed during this time. Although fruit is part of a good balanced diet, certain fruits can harm the foetus. One such fruit is papaya. Here we are talking about unripe papaya. Fully ripe papaya is not bad for pregnant women. Ripe papaya is a rich source of many nutrients like beta-carotene, fiber, folate, potassium, and vitamins.

Unripe papaya contains a latex substance that may cause contractions of the uterus, leading to early labor. Unripe papaya also contains papain which your body may mistake for the prostaglandins, which the body uses to induce labour. It may also weaken vital membranes that support the foetus. The latex in unripe papaya is a common allergen that could trigger a dangerous reaction.

So, if you’re pregnant or planning on becoming pregnant, avoid unripe papaya.

Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy

Here are some other foods and beverages to avoid or minimize during pregnancy.

High-Mercury Fish

Pregnant women should not consume high-mercury fish more than 1–2 servings per month. Mercury is a highly toxic element most commonly found in polluted water. It can cause serious developmental problems in children. High-mercury fish include shark, swordfish, king mackerel and tuna.

Raw Eggs

Raw eggs contaminated with Salmonella can cause infections in pregnant women. Symptoms of Salmonella infections include fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea. The infection may cause cramps in the uterus, leading to premature birth or stillbirth. But such cases occur rarely.

Caffeine

Pregnant women are recommended to limit their caffeine intake to less than 200 mg per day. Caffeine is mainly found in coffee, tea, soft drinks and cocoa. High caffeine intake during pregnancy can restrict foetal growth and increase the risk of low birth weight.

Raw Sprouts

Raw sprouts may be contaminated with bacteria, Salmonella. As a result pregnant women are advised to only eat cooked sprouts