Pregnancy Can Exacerbate Dental Problems: Tips To Bring Down The Risk Of Periodontal Disease When Pregnant

If you're pregnant, it's critical to pay special attention to your oral health as well. Pregnancy not only make you more susceptible to periodontal disease, but any pre-existing periodontal disease can worsen while you're expecting a child. Therefore, maintaining good oral health is crucial for your health and the health of your baby.

Pregnancy triggers many underlying dental and gum issues which may have been dormant in the earlier months. Due to the hormonal upheavals that your body face during pregnancy and the vulnerable state that you are in, many dental problems can get exacerbated.

"We often recommend couples who are planning to conceive to get a complete dental care package and bring down the bacteria in their mouth, not only for the moms but also for expectant dads who will get very busy over the next few weeks and months," says Dr Diksha Tahilramani Batra, a prosthodontist, implantologist and smile design specialist.

Talking to the HealthSite, Dr Tahilramani also shares some tips for maintaining oral care during pregnancy. Check them out:

Home hygiene especially flossing: Flossing is a crucial dental hygiene practice. It cleans and dislodges food lodged between your teeth, lowering bacteria and plaque levels in your mouth. Although most individuals clean their teeth twice a day, not everyone flosses as often as they brush. It's critical to floss properly. But flossing incorrectly can cause harm to your teeth and gums.

Up your vitamin intake: Vitamin D is necessary for controlling the amounts of phosphorus and calcium in your blood. Vitamin D levels are linked to prenatal vitamin intake and milk consumption frequency. Remember to increase your vitamin D consumption to ensure that your baby's oral health starts off to the best possible start. You may not be getting enough vitamin D from your diet, so talk to your doctor about taking a supplement. Furthermore, safely exposing your skin to sunlight is one of the simplest and most natural ways to obtain vitamin D.

Become your own dentist: You should spot cavities and gum issues and do not ignore the smallest signs. Pay close attention to any changes in your gums when you're pregnant. If you experience any gum discomfort, bleeding, or swelling during your pregnancy, talk to your dentist or periodontist as soon as possible.

It's all about your diet: Natural sources of folate include dark green leafy vegetables like spinach and broccoli, which help prevent serious congenital abnormalities of the brain and spine, as well as spina bifida. Vegetables also help to clean your teeth because they are abundant in fibre and water.

Dental checkup in the 2nd trimester: Treatment for your teeth can be done at any moment while you're pregnant. However, the best time to perform elective dental care during pregnancy is the second trimester, weeks 14 through 20.